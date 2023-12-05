Canadian students' math scores dipping for two decades, study suggests
Most 15-year-old students in Canada met the basic standards for math and the country was among the top 10 performers in the tests, though scores have been dropping since 2003, according to a new global report.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Programme for International Student Assessment's (PISA) latest study focused on mathematics and also tested the reading and science knowledge and skills of 23,073 students in 867 schools from all 10 provinces in Canada.
In the latest PISA study for 2022, it found that average scores in mathematics and reading were the lowest of any year going back to 2000, when Canada first participated in the assessments.
Though the country saw a decline in math, reading and science scores over time, the trend is similar in most other participating jurisdictions for the study, according to the Council of Ministers of Education, which represents Canada's ministers of education.
Canada was the only country in North America to make the study's top 10 for mathematic scores.
The 2022 report, released Tuesday, included students in 81 total jurisdictions worldwide. The PISA tests are intended to offer insights into how education systems are preparing students for the future.
Anna Stokke, mathematics professor at the University of Winnipeg, says she's concerned about the math performance of Canadian students based on the study's results.
"We're seeing more students performing at the lowest levels and fewer students performing at the top levels," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca.
To help improve math skills, she said they need to be the main focus in schools.
"Math is really cumulative and it's easy for kids to get behind if they don't get good instruction or if they don't get a lot of practice," Stokke explained.
The PISA report also found that 78 per cent of Canadian students achieved at least Level 2 – the baseline level of proficiency – in mathematics, beating the OECD average of 69 per cent. This means that they can understand simple mathematical scenarios, without direct instructions, such as converting prices into a different currency.
However, the proportion of students scoring below Level 2 proficiency rose by seven percentage points in mathematics, seven percentage points in reading and four percentage points in science compared to 2012 figures.
In Canada, about 12 per cent of students were top performers in mathematics, reaching Level 5 or 6, according to the report, compared with the OECD average of nine per cent. Six Asian countries and economies were the best performers, including Singapore (41 per cent), Taiwan (32 per cent), Macao (29 per cent), Hong Kong (27 per cent), Japan (23 per cent) and Korea (23 per cent). Students at these levels can model complex situations mathematically and evaluate problem-solving strategies, according to the OECD.
The PISA assessment found Canadian boys outperformed girls in math by 12 points, though girls did better in reading by 24 points.
Stokke of the University of Winnipeg noted that inquiry-based methods taught by many schools are more suited for advanced students.
"Students need systematic, explicit instruction, a rigorous math curriculum and a lot of practice," she said in an email to CTVNews.ca. "Teaching math through open-ended problems is what's gotten us to where we are today. Despite the warning signs that students have not been performing well when taught through open-ended problems, many school districts doubled down. You can't fix a problem by doubling down on methods that don't work."
In her view, another barrier is spending a lot of money on professional development for teachers that she says "is often grounded in inquiry-based methods that don't work."
"Parents and policy makers need to start paying attention to who is being paid to give professional development to teachers in Canada," Stokke explained. "That needs to change and we need to start focusing on giving students solid math instruction in schools."
Derek J. Allison, a professor emeritus of education at Western University in London, Ont., and a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, said he believes Canada should recruit and train specialized math teachers.
"This is one of the most challenging subjects to teach and there are not enough specialist math teachers," he said in an email to CTVNews.ca.
In Canada and other jurisdictions covered in the PISA study, socio-economic status "was a predictor of performance" in mathematics.
As for barriers to math performance, the study found that in 2022, 44 per cent of students in Canada were in schools whose principal reported that instruction was hindered by a lack of teaching staff. Moreover, 24 per cent of students were in schools reported to have "inadequate or poorly qualified teaching staff."
"In most countries/economies, students attending schools whose principal reported shortages of teaching staff scored lower in mathematics than students in schools whose principal reported fewer or no shortages of teaching staff," the OECD stated.
Even with a more disadvantaged socio-economic profile than non-immigrant students, PISA concluded that immigrant students in Canada significantly scored better on average than non-immigrant ones by 12 points in math.
The learning environment posed a challenge for students, the study reports. About 21 per cent of students in Canada said they can't work well in most or all lessons compared to the OECD average of 23 per cent.
As well, 29 per cent of students don't listen to what their teacher says (OECD average is 30 per cent). Using digital devices was a distraction for 43 per cent of students (OECD average is 30 per cent) and 33 per cent get distracted by other students who are using digital devices (OECD average is 25 per cent).
Among all 10 provinces, Quebec scored the highest in math, followed by Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
In Canada, students for the PISA study took two hour-long tests, which were a mix of multiple-choice questions and questions requiring a written response. The assessment is conducted every three years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Florida man, already facing death for a 1998 murder, now indicted for a 2nd. Detectives fear others
A convicted murderer already on Florida's death row for the 1998 slaying of one woman is now charged with a second killing that happened two weeks later, with investigators believing he may be tied to even more deaths.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
WATCH What's life in the spotlight like? Taylor Swift explains in 2014 interview
Nearly a decade before launching what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever and being named Time's 'Person of the Year,' global superstar Taylor Swift spoke with CTV News' Marcia MacMillan in 2014 what living in the spotlight is like.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Toronto
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Moviegoers evacuated from Vaughan cinema after suspects sprayed unknown substance in theatre
About 200 people were forced to evacuate a movie theatre in Vaughan on Tuesday night after two suspects sprayed an unknown substance in the cinema during a screening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days, setting a new record
-
Bylaw issues 719 tickets for illegal parking on a street near Ottawa Hospital General Campus
Ottawa Bylaw officers are issuing an average of two tickets a day to motorists parking illegally on a road across the street from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
Missing Sharbot Lake, Ont. man found dead
Ontario Provincial Police have found the deceased body of a Sharbot Lake, Ont. man who had not been seen since Nov. 9.
Barrie
-
A full closure of Barrie's Rose Street expected
The closure will extend west of Duckworth Street, however, both Duckworth Street northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.
-
Barrie man wins on LOTTO/649 free play ticket
Healthcare worker Kevin Knapp of Barrie, says he has been playing the lottery since he turned 18.
-
3 teens in custody in connection with armed robbery at Collingwood jewelry store
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
-
Proposal to Waterloo council would see 12 highrises built on former factory site
A proposed development could dramatically change Waterloo’s skyline.
London
-
Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London. According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Record-setting teddy bear toss night at Budweiser Gardens
Jared Woolley's first OHL goal had fans out of their seats at Budweiser Gardens to toss their teddy bears.
Windsor
-
Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site
It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Warm up in Windsor-Essex on the way over the next few days
The normal high for this time of year is around 3 C, which will be the high for Wednesday, before reaching 6 C on Thursday and possibly double digits on Friday.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
Tributes planned for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebec says it wants to study health care reform bill for 3 extra days
The Quebec government says it is prepared to study its health care reform for three extra days next week.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service marks 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service was held Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
'This is a very serious issue:' St. Stephen declares local state of emergency after homeless person dies
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for witnesses in crash that left man with life-threatening injuries
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses of a Monday morning crash in the RM of Springfield that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Winnipeg MP behind push for Red Dress Alert system
The federal government has begun consultations on a public notification system for missing Indigenous women and girls.
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
Calgary
-
Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday rush
With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Highway travel west of Calgary expected to deteriorate Wednesday and Thursday
After record heat in southern Alberta and B.C. Tuesday, Wednesday’s forecast mirrors the US post office creed – with rain, sleet, snow and ice all possible.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank of Canada holds its key interest rate steady at 5% in final decision of 2023
The Bank of Canada once again held its key interest rate steady at five per cent Wednesday, encouraged by evidence that higher rates are helping bring inflation down.
-
'Drop that knife!': Deadly Edmonton police shooting captured on video
The fatal police shooting of a man in downtown Edmonton – including officers repeatedly commanding him to drop a knife – was captured on camera by a member of the public.
Vancouver
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
-
Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on referring 'serious error' Speaker Fergus made to House affairs committee for study
MPs will be deciding Wednesday whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event constitutes a 'serious error of judgment' and merits a committee probe.
-
Most Canadians want more federal spending on health care, housing: poll
A majority of Canadians think the federal government should spend more on health care, a housing strategy and initiatives to ease inflation and cost-of-living issues, a new poll suggests - but they also want it to freeze or reduce other spending.
-
Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies
Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Google ups the stakes in AI race with Gemini, a technology trained to behave more like humans
Google took its next leap in artificial intelligence Wednesday with the launch of project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave in human-like ways that's likely to intensify the debate about the technology's potential promise and perils.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift becomes first Time 'Person of the Year' to be recognized for success in the arts
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
-
WATCH
WATCH What's life in the spotlight like? Taylor Swift explains in 2014 interview
Nearly a decade before launching what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever and being named Time's 'Person of the Year,' global superstar Taylor Swift spoke with CTV News' Marcia MacMillan in 2014 what living in the spotlight is like.
-
Norman Lear, producer of TV's 'All in the Family' and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Business
-
Airlines see stable profits, record traveller numbers in 2024
Airline profits are set to stabilize in 2024 as continued growth in post-pandemic travel is offset by the high cost of capital and capacity constraints, industry group IATA said on Wednesday.
-
Workers raise the bar: 2023 was a year of wage gains marked by high-profile strikes
'It may not be the year of the strike, but it may be the year of the fear of the strike.' A tight labour market and breakneck inflation have empowered many workers to make new inroads.
-
Roots reports Q3 sales and profit down from year ago as it faces economic headwinds
The chief executive of Roots Corp. says the retailer has a 'cautious outlook' these days because some shoppers are delaying holiday purchases as they become more price sensitive.
Lifestyle
-
99 and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
When is St. Nicholas Day? And how did this Christian saint inspire the Santa Claus legend?
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
Sports
-
Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Biden, White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for 2028 Olympics
President Joe Biden is pushing to allow the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.