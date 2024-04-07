Canada

    • Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.

    A statement from the Armed Forces says Capt. Sean Thomas went missing in the slide on April 1.

    Local authorities had reported that three people were killed in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak.

    The military says Thomas joined the Armed Forces in 2018 and he'd been deployed to Jordan last November as part of the Canadian Training Assistance Team.

    He was set to return home next month.

    No other Canadian Armed Forces members were in the area at the time of the slide.

    With files from The Associated Press

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News