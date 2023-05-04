Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
The first sign that Sudan was on the brink of civil war was when bomb blasts erupted in Khartoum just after 9 a.m. local time on April 15. Canadian mining consultant Colin Crane could hear the explosions from his machine shop and immediately felt a sense of foreboding.
"I had never been scared in Sudan until then," said Crane, 62, who recounted his ordeal to CTV News from his home in Edmonton after he was airlifted out of Sudan on the first Canadian Armed Forces flight.
He had worked in the northeastern African nation for more than two decades, searching for gold and oil, and was used to the loud protests that would periodically take over the capital—but the sound of machine gun fire that punctuated the air unnerved him.
Khartoum was falling into the grips of urban warfare as Sudan's army battled the Rapid Support Force—a militia group—for control of the country. The streets of the capital city were ground zero in their fight.
As the first explosions were heard, Crane scrambled to collect his work equipment and rushed home. In his haste to get to the safety of his apartment, he left behind his Canadian passport.
Crane lived in the Jabra district of Khartoum. When he returned to his apartment, he heard shots being fired and heavily armed Sudanese government soldiers chasing security guards from his residence. Crane said he barricaded himself inside his apartment, purchased extra data on his cell phone and emailed the Canadian embassy in Khartoum for help.
"I'm currently sheltered in place…I would like to be informed if there is any evacuation planned for Canadian citizens," Crane wrote in an email he provided to CTV News.
The next day, as artillery fire and airstrikes rained down on Khartoum—he moved to a hotel with more security and relied on his Sudanese co-workers to help him stock up on food and water.
Emails from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), that Crane shared with CTV News, showed the department provided little information to him, other than to confirm he was registered for alerts. Crane was advised to stay away from windows, ensure he had essential supplies and to keep his phone charged at all times.
While he waited for more details from GAC, power and water was cut off to the hotel, and the City Plaza shopping mall in his neighborhood was shelled.
"They blasted the mall using heavy artillery. It went on for about 16 hours," he said.
Crane hid in his hotel bathroom during the blasts and took video of dark plumes of smoke rising from the mall. He worried that an errant bomb would take out his building, or that the security guards stationed in the lobby would be attacked by looters. African media was reporting that thousands of prisoners had escaped from incarceration. He watched as Indian nationals at his hotel boarded shuttles sent by their government to take them out of the city.
Then, 10 days after first connecting with GAC, an email arrived outlining vague plans for an evacuation, just after a tentative ceasefire was brokered.
The email from GAC’s SOS account on April 25 said to be prepared to leave on short notice and stated that only Canadians with valid passports would qualify for flights, but there were no guaranteed seats. At the time, Canada had not yet mounted its own evacuation flights and was relying on allies such as Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and France.
Canadians were also informed they had to find their own way to Wadi Seidna Air Base to get on rescue flights.
"Global Affairs Canada cannot advise or provide recommendations for safe transport …(and) cannot guarantee a spot on any specific flights since they are offered by allied/like minded countries."
The email also came with a frank warning:
"The security situation is highly volatile. There are reports of looting of private homes. There are also reports of attacks and sexual assaults, including rape. Foreigners and staff of international organizations have been targeted," the email read.
"It wasn’t very reassuring. It felt like we were left on our own," said Crane. But fortunately for the consultant, his local contacts were willing to help, and even though the banks were closed, he had cash on hand.
After his driver retrieved his passport from his workplace, Crane tried to hire a taxi on April 26 to take him to the Wadi Sayyidna air base—but they were too scared to travel. So he flagged down a trucker and offered him US$400 to take him on the approximately 25 kilometre journey to the airfield. During the three hour ride, Crane said they passed through more than 20 checkpoints. He saw soldiers carrying Kalishnokovs, artillery mounted on the back of pick-up trucks and even tanks as they drove out of the ruined city.
"There were so many damaged cars and destroyed buildings," said Crane. "There was so much destruction."
Crane arrived at the airbase in time to spend a restless night in a hangar among hundreds of foreigners. He woke up at 5 a.m. the next morning, but was told that the only flights going out were reserved for British citizens. Later that morning on April 27, two Canadian Hercules transport planes landed. By noon, Crane was airlifted to Djibouti, where he and dozens of other passengers were greeted by Canada's ambassador to Sudan. Eight hours later, they were transferred to a commercial flight to Nairobi, Kenya. From there, Crane purchased a flight to Edmonton through Denver, Colorado.
The Canadian government mounted a total of six evacuation flights out of Sudan and airlifted nearly 550 passengers. Approximately 175 were Canadian. GAC says more than 200 other citizens and permanent residents were brought out of the country on flights offered by allies.
The government has also provided $274,283 in financial assistance to 108 individuals to help them pay for flights to Canada from a safe third country.
Now safe at home, Crane says he believes the government did the best it could under extreme circumstances.
"I wish there was better communication, but the military did a hell of a job with the short time they had to coordinate flights. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes to land these flights," said Crane.
The mining consultant says he wants to return to Sudan soon to continue his work, but in the interim he wants to raise money to assist the Sudanese nationals who helped him get to safety.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Northern Canada seeing record-breaking heat in May, here's where
Wednesday was a historic day in parts of Canada. Previous heat records were shattered across the country as many communities experience higher-than-normal temperatures.
How to find hidden cameras in your vacation rental
One expert shares tips on how to check for hidden cameras in vacation rentals after a TikTok went viral of a group finding one in their Airbnb.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau to address party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday. To end the first day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is delivering a keynote speech, after spending time on the floor of the convention meeting and mingling with members.
Prince and Princess of Wales take subway on visit to London pub ahead of coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a public appearance Thursday afternoon, with hours to go before the coronation, taking the underground subway system to a pub in central London, where Prince William pulled a pint of beer aptly called ‘Kingmaker.'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
-
Ontario hockey team fined $100K, 2 players banned after OHL investigation
An Ontario hockey team must pay $100,000 after an investigation into allegations of harassment, maltreatment and bullying resulted in two players being permanently banned from their league.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
-
Driver of stolen car slams into Ottawa home
Residents of a quiet west Ottawa neighbourhood were shocked Wednesday night when a teen driver crashed a stolen car into a home.
-
Police officer forbidden from wearing uniform during Ottawa school visit
An Ottawa school board policy that forbids visiting police officers from wearing their uniforms is causing a political firestorm, with Premier Doug Ford calling for it to be reversed.
Barrie
-
Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver
According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.
-
Crown wraps up its case in the Rob Sampson murder trial
The Crown called its final witnesses to the stand in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man charged in the 2019 death of Tracy Reid, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
-
Attempted abduction of child in Huntsville under investigation
Provincial police are investigating an attempted abduction in Huntsville after a man approached a young girl on her way to school Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
-
Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
-
Former school administrator arrested in connection to alleged Kitchener school incident
A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at Saint John Paul II School in Kitchener last month.
London
-
Ontario ombudsman investigating complaint about members of city council
Some members of London, Ont.’s new city council are under scrutiny following a complaint that they violated the Municipal Act. An investigation was launched on May 1 by the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to determine if 'open meeting' rules were violated by members of city council.
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash recovering, but there will be challenges
Brayden Clark remains in hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a crash on his motorcycle one month ago.
-
Canada's happiest city is located in Ontario – but so is the unhappiest
Ontario is home to the happiest and unhappiest cities in Canada, according to a new report.
Windsor
-
Windsor officer to work unpaid hours as penalty for 'Freedom Convoy' donation
A Windsor police officer will have to work unpaid hours as a penalty for donating to the Freedom Convoy.
-
NPT pilot program aims to help people struggling with substance use disorder
A new pilot program is launching in Windsor to help individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related challenges.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
Montreal
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed
Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.
-
Widow sues West Island CIUSSS for $2.3 million after husband dies of COVID-19
A Montreal woman is suing the West Island CIUSSS for nearly $2.3 million, accusing her workplace of not doing enough to prevent her from getting COVID-19, which led to her husband's death.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
-
'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community. Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
-
Nova Scotia opposition pushes for universal school lunch program
New data highlights how more than one in five Nova Scotia households are food insecure, prompting opposition parties to renew calls for a universal school lunch program.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make large 3D-printed gun bust, 18-year-old charged
An 18-year-old in Winnipeg has been arrested after 3D-printed gun parts were intercepted at the border coming from the United States and China.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Dozens of Manitoba Hydro service requests deleted due to technical issue
Dozens of online Manitoba Hydro service requests were accidentally deleted due to a technical issue Thursday.
Calgary
-
Cougar Ridge residents offer donations, support after flames destroy three homes
Residents of the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge are offering donations and support to the victims of a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned three homes to the ground.
-
House fire at single-family residence in northwest Calgary
Fire crews are on hand to tackle a house fire in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
-
Parks Canada issues warning for hikers in B.C., Alberta after avalanche warning expires
While Western Canada may no longer be under an official avalanche warning, Parks Canada is urging hikers to avoid dangerous areas.
Edmonton
-
Residents asked to avoid north Edmonton block due to police incident
The Edmonton Police Service asked residents and drivers to avoid the area of 101 Street between 129 Avenue and 130 Avenue on Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Wildfires force more evacuations, alerts across central and northern Alberta
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts on Thursday.
-
'We only got 30 minutes': Entire Indigenous community flees northern Alberta wildfire
A 4,300-hectare wildfire is encroaching on the barge landing that serves as the main access point for a northern Alberta Indigenous community.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors push back against company offering 'long-COVID testing'
Canada’s biggest testing and diagnostics company is offering “various diagnostic tests” for long COVID to British Columbians, even though the national health agency clearly states the condition isn’t detectible via testing.
-
Rollover crash in Vancouver sends 1 to hospital
A driver is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
10 more temperature records broken in B.C. Wednesday
Ten more temperature records were broken in British Columbia Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Politics
-
'Facing a really, really big choice,' PM Trudeau tells party faithful as Liberal convention kicks off
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau head down the street from Parliament Hill to meet and mingle with members, telling them Canada is facing 'a really, really big choice' in the years ahead about the kind of country they want to live in.
-
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Health
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
WHO fires scientist who led COVID search over sex misconduct
The World Health Organization says it has fired the scientist who led a high-profile delegation from the UN health agency to China two years ago to jointly look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, citing sexual misconduct.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
Entertainment
-
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune 'Let's Get It On' when he created his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
-
Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude 'for all the love' as he recovers from 'medical complication'
Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed 'medical complication.'
-
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Business
-
BoC can address banking system stress, even as it fights inflation: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank is ready to step in if stress in the global banking system affects Canada, but emphasized it won't back off from its inflation fight as it works to bring inflation down to its two per cent target.
-
Small South American country becoming offshore oil giant, while residents 'live on promises'
The list of needs is long in a South American country of 791,000 people that is poised to become the world's fourth-largest offshore oil producer, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway.
-
Shopify to reduce workforce by 20 per cent and sell logistics business
Shopify Inc. says it will reduce its head count by about 20 per cent and sell its logistics business to Flexport, a supply chain management company.
Lifestyle
-
'Pretty much all' blame for pricey tickets due to one thing, expert says
One expert explains why event-goers have seen such a drastic rise in the price of tickets, and shares his view of where prices are headed in the future.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Royal biographer recounts moment Camilla's pen helped keep Charles calm
Months after video surfaced of King Charles III's encounter with a leaky pen, one royal expert is sharing the moment Queen Consort Camilla helped prevent what could have been another tense moment that also involved a pen.
Sports
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Panthers lead Leafs 3-2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
New York, California probing workplace discrimination at NFL
The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment.
-
Griner using new platform for greater good in return to WNBA
Brittney Griner mostly kept a low profile since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges ended with a prisoner swap in December, but now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, the Mercury star has been front and centre on the court and off it.
Autos
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.
-
Virginia police officer struck by out-of-control car during traffic stop
A police officer in Fairfax, Va., was "nearly killed" after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
High gas prices aren't killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.