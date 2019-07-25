

Cillian O'Brien





A Canadian woman who claims to have been left disfigured after a Gucci sales rep “forcefully” applied eyeliner on her at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City is suing both companies for US$2.25 million.

Tracey Dunn, from Toronto, was visiting the Big Apple with family in summer of 2016 for a surprise birthday weekend when the alleged incident occurred.

Dunn, of Dunn Real Estate Corporation, decided to visit the flagship Saks store in Manhattan with her family after breakfast on July 31, 2016.

According to documents filed with the New York County Supreme Court, Dunn was approached by a makeup artist “within minutes” of entering the store.

“(He) held himself out as a representative of Gucci and without warning or the consent of the plaintiff, he coerced her for him to apply a Gucci eyeliner to her eyes,” the court documents allege.

Dunn, 54, claims the makeup artist did not clean or sharpen the eyeliner before proceeding “suddenly, forcefully and vigorously with a back and forth movement, with the application of the eyeliner to the inside and outside of her eyelids.”

“Immediately the plaintiff’s eyes began hurting and watering,” the court documents said.

The complaint alleges the makeup artist “coerced” Dunn and did not stop the eyeliner application, as she had asked.

“When he finished, the plaintiff could not see because of the pain, watering and blurred vision. Her family members could not believe what they were witnessing,” according to court documents. “The plaintiff was traumatized and all left the store and returned to their hotel, in shock.”

Dunn tried to remove the eyeliner but it had “clumped and accumulated along her eyelashes, eyelids and inside her eyelids,” causing “excruciating pain,” the complaint said.

The family, who were staying at the Waldorf Astoria, cancelled Dunn’s birthday dinner plans.

On returning to Canada, Dunn attended doctors, a dermatologist and ophthalmologist for assessment as well as the loss of her eyelashes.

She still suffers blurry vision, pain, soreness and sensitivity and is unable to read for long periods, according to the court filing.

“The plaintiff suffers from continuous emotional and mental distress as she is unable to carry on her real estate brokerage business with confidence and nor is she able to socialize normally,” the documents read.

“The plaintiff is unable to wear false eyelashes because the glue causes her irritation.”

The documents also say that Dunn’s self-esteem has been “dramatically altered” and that she has suffered weight gain and a “complete lack of self-confidence because of the disfigurement.”

Dunn is now forced to limit her computer use and does not attend the “social and cultural events and galas all of which had been a regular part of her normal activities.”

Dunn is claiming US$1 million for loss of income, US$500,000 for punitive damages and US$250,000 for the loss of her eyelashes.

She claimed a further US$250,000 for ongoing physical pain and US$250,000 for mental pain and suffering.

The court documents, filed this week, call for a jury trial. None of the allegations listed in the complaint have been tested in court.

CTVNews.ca has contacted Gucci and Saks Fifth Avenue for comment.