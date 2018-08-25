Canadian politicians offer heartfelt condolences for McCain
In this Nov. 16, 2006, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses while speaking to the GOPAC Fall Charter Meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:34PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 10:46PM EDT
Canadian politicians are expressing their sympathies to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain, who has died of brain cancer at the age of 81.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions.
Conservative party Leader Andrew Scheer praised McCain on Twitter, writing his decades of service in defence of freedom crossed party lines and touched freedom-loving people across borders.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper also expressed his sympathies, calling McCain an American hero.
McCain was a war veteran who was captured in North Vietnam in 1967 and endured years of torture and abuse.
He died on Saturday after battling brain cancer for more than a year.
Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018
Sad to learn of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. His decades of service in defence of freedom crosses party lines and touches freedom-loving people across borders. On behalf of @CPC_HQ, I extend my condolences to his loved ones.— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 26, 2018
Laureen and I are saddened to learn of the untimely loss of a great American hero, Senator John McCain. His valour comes second only to his service and dedication to family and country. May he Rest In Peace.— Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) August 26, 2018
Senator John McCain spent his life in service to his country with dignity and honour. He was a true American leader, and one who I considered a personal hero. Thinking of his family, friends and those who served alongside him during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/w4567gIHXW— Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 26, 2018
Sad news about a great man. His passion for his country was clear. Was a thrill to get to know him. pic.twitter.com/Dxb7dmZqpV— Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) August 26, 2018
Very sad to hear about @SenJohnMcCain‘s passing tonight. A true statesman and leader who served his country with honour. Karla and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and our friends in the United States. ��������— Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 26, 2018
