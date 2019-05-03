

Christy Somos, with files from CTV Winnipeg's Megan Benedictson





Police in Winnipeg are assisting the U.S. authorities in their search for a mother and daughter in an alleged child abduction case.

Winnipeg police said in a press release that the mother, 30-year-old Elmedina Velic and her six-year-old daughter Ayla were living in Clinton Township, Mich., and travelled to Winnipeg earlier this year. They may now be in Ontario, say police.

Police have been given authorization under a Hague Convention application to apprehend the child, but Winnipeg Const. Rob Carver told CTV Winnipeg “there is no suggestion that there is a concern for Ayla’s safety.”

Elmedina Velic was last seen driving a 2016 red Nissan Versa with a Michigan licence plate number DUE 2506. She is described as five-foot-six and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information about the Velics is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Person’s Unit at 204-986-6250.