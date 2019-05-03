Canadian police searching for U.S. girl, mother in alleged child abduction case
Ayda Velic, 6 (left) and her mother Elmedina Velic (right) are shown in these photos provided by the Winnipeg Police Service. (Winnipeg Police)
Christy Somos, with files from CTV Winnipeg's Megan Benedictson
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 4:27PM EDT
Police in Winnipeg are assisting the U.S. authorities in their search for a mother and daughter in an alleged child abduction case.
Winnipeg police said in a press release that the mother, 30-year-old Elmedina Velic and her six-year-old daughter Ayla were living in Clinton Township, Mich., and travelled to Winnipeg earlier this year. They may now be in Ontario, say police.
Police have been given authorization under a Hague Convention application to apprehend the child, but Winnipeg Const. Rob Carver told CTV Winnipeg “there is no suggestion that there is a concern for Ayla’s safety.”
Elmedina Velic was last seen driving a 2016 red Nissan Versa with a Michigan licence plate number DUE 2506. She is described as five-foot-six and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair.
Anyone with information about the Velics is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Person’s Unit at 204-986-6250.
