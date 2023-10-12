Canada

    • Canadian police forces upping patrols in response to Israel-Hamas war

    TORONTO -

    Some Canadian police forces say they are increasing patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war while offering assurances that they have not received any credible threats.

    Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Thursday there have been no specific credible threats locally, but the war has shaken the feelings of peace and security in the city.

    He said police divisions have been directed to "ensure a high visibility presence," and increased patrols announced earlier this week have now been expanded to include cultural centres, synagogues, mosques, schools and other places of worship.

    Police in other cities announced similar steps.

    Canada's Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc said he's in regular contact with the RCMP and stands with Jewish communities across the country who are feeling vulnerable "ahead of the Hamas-led call for mobilization around the world."

    Hundreds of people have been killed after Hamas carried out deadly weekend attacks in Israel.

    Israel has responded with airstrikes bombarding Gaza, the sealed-off Palestinian territory ruled by the militant group.

    Acting Ottawa police Chief Paul Burnett said there are no credible local threats in that city, but the force has increased patrols around areas of significance and is "actively engaged" with local Jewish and Palestinian communities to hear and address their concerns.

    Police in Winnipeg and Vancouver both issued statements saying residents can expect to see increased patrols around cultural centres and places of worship in response to the attacks against Israel and escalation of violence in the Middle East.

    Calgary police said it has proactively increased patrols near places of worship and "other areas of significance."

    The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police said in a statement Wednesday that police services are vigilant in supporting Jewish communities, "as they gather to mourn the tremendous loss of family and friends in Israel."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

    First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

