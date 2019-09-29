A Canadian man has died in a parachuting accident in Tanzania while taking part in a paragliding event off of Mount Kilimanjaro.

A tweet posted on Sept. 28 by Tanzania National Parks said that the accident happened at Stella Point on Mount Kilimanjaro. The tweet identifies the man as 51-year-old Canadian Justin Kyllo.

CTV News Vancouver have learned that Kyllo was the owner of Smoke and Bones BBQ in North Vancouver, B.C. Posts on social media indicate he was in Tanzania with the charitable organization Wings of Kilimanjaro, in which participants raise money for charity projects in Tanzania and then go on a group trip to climb the mountain and paraglide back down.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed in an email statement to CTVNews.ca that they were aware of the death of a Canadian, but did not identify the individual.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a tragic accident in Tanzania,” Global Affairs said.

At around 5,900-metres tall, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain.

