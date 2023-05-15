Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit

Khaophone Sychantha, 32, also known as Kao, is seen in this image released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Khaophone Sychantha, 32, also known as Kao, is seen in this image released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social