Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times

An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social