Inspired by a global chorus against racism, a Canadian musician is releasing a new song this week as part of a bigger project — uplifting Black, Indigenous and racialized voices to speak out against injustice.

On Friday, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Rufus John will be releasing the song Freedom Marching as part of a charity project.

It’s a passion project borne out of participating in protests against anti-Black racism.

“I went through a journey that was long, hard, because I had to be real,” John told CTV News.

The journey for John began in June 2020, at the solidarity march in Kitchener, Ont., where thousands took to the streets to protest racial injustice in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“I was so inspired by the march, but I also left feeling a bit of shame, guilt and embarrassment because I was so unaware and uninformed about the core of these issues, but also that I didn’t have a voice in the fight,” John said.

So began a journey of education and self-reflection, but as he looked for resources, John felt there wasn’t a central hub of trustworthy information.

Then came the idea to create one himself.

“This resource list is speaking to Rufus John two years ago, saying, ‘Hey you don’t have [the] resources, you don’t know who to turn to,” he said.

Education, art and community are all things John says are key to combatting racism and inspiring activism. It’s why he’s started a website called the Freedom Marching Project, which will use the power of music to educate.

But he acknowledges not everyone is comfortable reaching out for information

“This platform is just meeting you where you’re at, wherever you are in your activism and hopefully it will give you tools, info and join us in this march to eradicate racism,” he said.

Part of that activism includes a four song EP that will be released Friday along with the lead song Freedom Marching. The EP is a collaboration with 40 other artists, inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that took place all around the world.

“So many people from different ethnicities, races, come together for my community, Black, racialized and Indigenous communities, they came together in droves to support us,” he said.

And now, the Freedom Marching Project is supporting those doing the work in the community. All proceeds from the song will go to groups fighting racism, oppression and discrimination.

The website also includes the option to donate, and has a call out for any musicians who want to contribute to more music to get in touch.

