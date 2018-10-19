Canadian moose hunter accused of illegally entering the United States
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 1:33PM EDT
JACKMAN, Maine -- U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Canadian citizen who they say illegally entered the U.S. and hunted moose.
The Bangor Daily News reports the person was arrested Tuesday near the St. Zacharie Port of Entry.
The Canadian is facing a federal charge of illegal entry to the U.S. and state charges of hunting moose out of season and hunting moose without a permit.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not disclose the person's name, gender or their hometown in Canada.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Jackman Station and a state game warden assisted in the arrest.
