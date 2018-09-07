Canadian military unveils pot policy
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 10:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 11:01AM EDT
The Canadian military has released rules for its members when it comes to cannabis consumption.
Among the several regulations, members of the Armed Forces will not be allowed to consume cannabis eight hours before performing any duty, 24 hours before handling a loaded weapon or explosive and up to 28 days before joining the crew of an aircraft or submarine.
More to come
