Canadian military shrinking footprint in Middle East to free up troops for other missions
The Canadian Armed Forces is shrinking its footprint in the Middle East to free up troops for missions in Europe and elsewhere.
Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie revealed the plan in an interview with The Canadian Press as the military struggles with both a personnel shortage and growing demands in other parts of the world.
Auchterlonie says Canada will maintain a presence in the Middle East, including with a logistical hub in Kuwait and military training missions in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.
But he says the number of personnel deployed to the area, already shrinking steadily since Iraq was liberated from the Daesh militant group in 2017, is poised to decline even further.
Auchterlonie says the reduction is designed to help the military dedicate more troops to Europe, where the Canadian Army is facing a number of new demands due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Those increased demands abroad as well as at home, where the military is often asked to help with disaster relief, coincide with a personnel shortage commanders have described as a crisis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
Canadian NHL player relists Toronto penthouse, slashes $800K off asking price
The asking price of a Toronto penthouse suite previously home to a Canadian NHL player has dropped by nearly a million dollars.
BREAKING | Secondary school in Toronto placed under lockdown after gun seen
A secondary school in Toronto has been placed under a lockdown after a gun was reportedly seen, police say.
Ottawa's Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to get an Indigenous name
An Ottawa thoroughfare currently named after Canada's first prime minister is expected to receive a new Indigenous name later this year.
-
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
-
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Police investigate death of female whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
Dangerous road conditions possible as freezing rain, snowfall warnings issued
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning and winter weather travel advisory for the region Thursday.
-
Barrie man arrested for DUI after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a driver who collided with a hydro pole in Barrie's east end in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Police release images of Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak to three individuals they believe could be connected to a robbery in Kitchener.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
Residents finding shelter as retirement home blazed deemed accidental
A fire that forced 120 seniors out of their burning Sarnia retirement home has been deemed accidental. The determination comes after a multi-day investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) and Sarnia fire inspectors.
-
Two Western U researchers receive grants to find solutions for arthritis
Arthritis Society Canada is trying to uncover more solutions to arthritis disease which is currently affecting five million Canadians, according to Dr. Sian Bevan. The national charity has announced two researchers from Western University have been awarded grants to further research how to prevent and treat this disease.
-
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
$30-million to expand vital services at Windsor Regional Hospital
Some long-awaited funding has arrived for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Woman tied up by armed suspects during home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for three suspects after an armed home invasion on the west end of the city.
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Quebec man charged with kidnapping U.S. couple in 2020 to testify at his own trial
A Quebec man charged in the case of a couple from Upstate New York who were kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in September 2020 will testify in his own defence.
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
Significant snowfall coming to parts of Nova Scotia Friday
Environment Canada is warning that parts of western Nova Scotia will see their first significant snowfall of the season Friday.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
Eau Claire Market to be demolished for Calgary's Green Line transit project
The City of Calgary says it has reached an agreement in principle for a key part of the city's Green Line transit project that has put a definitive end date on the Eau Claire Market shopping centre.
-
6 youth charged in Calgary swarming attack on 17th Avenue
Six youth have been charged and more charges are expected against two others after a swarming attack along 17th Avenue that severely injured two people.
-
AHS set to announce findings in fatal dog attack on Calgary senior
An official report into a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year is set to be released on Thursday.
Anthony Henday Drive reduced to 1 lane of traffic due to crashes
Two crashes on Anthony Henday Drive in northwest Edmonton slowed traffic early Thursday morning.
-
Life sentence for ninth accused in Sask. death of Edmonton woman
The ninth person of ten accused in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 13.
-
Edmonton man claims $1M lottery prize months after draw
An Edmonton man has come forward to claim a $1 million lottery prize more than six months after the draw.
Serious crash closes part of Highway 10 in Delta during morning commute, 2 injured
A two-vehicle collision in Delta closed a portion of Highway 10 for an hour during Thursday morning’s commute and sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
NEW | Men charged in 'vicious' 2017 home invasion, machete attack in Oak Bay, B.C.
Nearly six years after a violent home invasion at a beachfront estate in Oak Bay, B.C., left a woman with severe stab wounds and triggered a manhunt and lockdowns at nearby schools, two men are facing charges in the crime.
-
Off-duty Vancouver police officer injured in crash, Burnaby RCMP investigating
A collision in Burnaby on Tuesday that involved an off-duty Vancouver police officer is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate 6 Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
-
MPs launch study into federal McKinsey contracts, seeking documents and minister testimony
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
-
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?
Now artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images you can conjure in seconds from a smartphone app.
-
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as 'Man In the Mirror,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.'
-
-
K-pop star Jin of BTS completes basic training for military service in South Korea
The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS has completed five weeks of basic training as part of his mandatory military service in South Korea.
-
P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Tide detergent maker Procter and Gamble Co. raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits.
-
Severe weather in Canada caused $3.1 billion in insured damages in 2022
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $3.1 billion in insured damage in Canada in 2022, from flooding to storms to Hurricane Fiona.
-
Calgary tech firm Benevity lays off 137 workers, cites poor market conditions
A Calgary tech company says weak market conditions are to blame for its decision to lay off 14 per cent of its workforce this week.
-
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Kim Kardashian buys Attallah Cross pendant worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant worn on several occasions by Diana, Princess of Wales for £163,800 (about US$200,000).
-
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
-
Soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.