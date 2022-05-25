Canadian meets her long-lost sister for the first time on U.S. morning show

Adopted sisters Limia Ravart, left, of Montreal and Hannah Raleigh of Chicago recently discovered after a DNA ancestry test that they are both related. The two met each other for the first time in person on ABC's Good Morning American on May 25, 2022. (CTV News) Adopted sisters Limia Ravart, left, of Montreal and Hannah Raleigh of Chicago recently discovered after a DNA ancestry test that they are both related. The two met each other for the first time in person on ABC's Good Morning American on May 25, 2022. (CTV News)

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, a witness said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Diego Esquivel, left, and Linda Klaasson comfort each other as they gather to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

