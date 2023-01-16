Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
A Canadian medic serving in Ukraine has been killed in action, according to his family, and is being mourned by members of Ukraine's foreign legion.
Gregory Tsekhmistrenko was working with Ukraine's Black Team in Bakhmut, a city in the eastern region of Donetsk, when he was killed in an assault that saw several others wounded by the Wagner Group, Russia's notorious mercenary force.
Global Affairs Canada declined to give CTV News official confirmation of his death, citing security concerns.
However, CTV News was able to speak to two other Canadian members of the foreign legion who confirmed his death, and his sister Alisa Suprunova over social media.
In a series of messages to CTV News, she confirmed that he was killed by Wagner in the battle for Bakhmut. She found out about her brother's death from consolation messages appearing on his Instagram page, and further details from members of his unit.
American journalist Nicholas Laidlaw, who previously interviewed Tsekhmistrenko, paid tribute to him online, along with other Ukrainian and Canadian soldiers, saying he was "the type of man whose personality and commitment to duty was something myself and many others admired."
Laidlaw told CTV News in a series of messages Sunday that he was in contact with Tsekhmistrenko's unit commander, who told him that the Black Team was "up all night" trying to recover his body.
CTV News is unable to independently verify this information at this time.
"His courage under fire, his resilience to stress, sense of humour and humanity is something that doesn't come along very often," Laidlaw wrote in his post. "The world is now lesser without his presence."
