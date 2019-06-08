A Canadian citizen who was shot in Sint Maarten has died in Florida, Global Affairs Canada confirms.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida and are providing consular assistance to the family,” a spokesperson told CTV News in a statement. “Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Police on the Caribbean island said in a series of written statements that a Canadian was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery on Wednesday.

On Friday, they said the 48-year-old man whose initials are S.V. had been stabilized and would be flown out of the country to receive medical treatment.

The victim was with his daughter when they “were attacked by an unknown person” at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

The man was shot “after a brief struggle” and found bleeding on the ground, police said. He was vacationing at the time, according to police.

The incident happened near the Drift Wood Beach Bar on Beacon Hill Road, near the country’s international airport.

“According to information at least three vehicles left the immediate area directly after the robbery took place,” the police said.

“Those persons leaving in these vehicles after the incident are requested to get in contact with the Robbery Department by calling +1-721-556-7498,” they added.