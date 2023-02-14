Canadian man sentenced for role in reptile smuggling from U.S. to Asia
A Canadian man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison as well as two years of supervised release for his role in a reptile smuggling operation, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Ka Yeung Marvin Chan is one of three people, along with conspirators Daisuke Miyauchi and Chun Ku, convicted in a scheme that saw reptiles trafficked from the U.S. to Asia.
Chan and Miyauchi regularly travelled to the U.S. to buy reptiles including pythons, tegus, and iguanas, which they would then smuggle out of the country with help from Ku -- who fabricated the necessary paperwork -- to sell overseas.
The U.S. Justice Department says the animals are protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
The three illegally moved more than 8,700 CITES II protected animals -- worth about US$5.13 million on the retail market according to authorities -- out of the U.S. over seven years. They also moved 61,622 animals not protected under CITES out of the country.
They pleaded guilty to multiple smuggling-related charges including submitting false records and conspiracy to falsely label wildlife being exported from the United States.
“The defendants abused a system designed to streamline the exportation of captive-bred reptiles for law-abiding breeders. They allowed other business owners to sell and ship reptiles to buyers in Asia without going through the federal agency vetting process,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the U.S. Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in a press release. “These prosecutions reflect law enforcement’s commitment to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.”
Ku was sentenced to concurrent one year and one day terms of jail time, two years’ supervised release, as well as a $20,000 fine in November 2022. Miyauchi was sentenced to concurrent 13 months imprisonment in February 2022. Both received lighter punishments for their co-operation with U.S. authorities.
