Canadian man pleads guilty to U.S. terror charges
Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa is seen in this undated file photo. (Handout/U.S. Attorney's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 3:30PM EST
NEW YORK -- A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges he supported a 2009 terror attack in Iraq that killed American soldiers.
Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa entered the plea on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Muhammad 'Isa is a Canadian citizen and Iraqi national who was arrested in 2011 on a U.S. warrant. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2015.
An extradition request cited wiretap evidence and an interview of Muhammad 'Isa that American authorities claim linked him to a group of Tunisian jihadists.
Authorities say the group used a suicide bomber to detonate an explosives-laden truck outside the gate of the U.S. base in Mosul, Iraq, killing the soldiers.
