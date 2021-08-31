A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after being arrested in a global personal protective equipment scheme.

Steven Mesrop, from Richmond Hill, Ont., and four other Canadians were arrested and charged for buying up PPE and selling it at a higher price earlier this year.

"At sentencing, Mesrop faces a term of imprisonment of up to 20 years and a potential fine of $250,000. He has been in custody since his arrest on March 18, 2021," an Aug. 4 statement from the U.S. Attoney's Office read.

In addition, Mesrop and seven others, including the four other Canadians, were charged with conspiracy to fraudulently acquire personal protective equipment and event tickets.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Mesrop and co-conspirators used stolen credit card and identity documents to obtain event tickets and PPE, which they would later sell at a marked up price.

"The Superseding Indictment alleges the conspirators operated the scheme from Canada, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Greece, and Dubai. The Superseding Indictment alleges the conspirators targeted sports teams and event venues throughout the United States and Canada, including Madison Square Garden in New York City," the statement says.