A Canadian man has gone missing while on a mountain trek between Munich and Venice.

Jeffrey David Freiheit of Brandon, Man. was last heard from on Aug. 2 when he posted to Instagram from a mountain station on the Der Traumpfad trek. But he didn’t check in to his pre-booked accommodations for the night. He last spoke to his wife Selena Freiheit over FaceTime the day before.

Selena Freiheit is now in Bad Tolz, Germany with her mother-in-law Kathy Freiheit to take part in the search.

“We spoke directly with police here today and noted that they are doing all they can to search the area near where he was last sighted,” Selena posted to social media.

The Der Traumpfad trek, often called the Dream Way, is a 570-km hike through the Alps. Hundreds of hikers complete it each year.

Friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with travel expenses and private search parties. It had raised $13,000 by Monday morning.

A local newspaper reports that “a large scale police and mountain rescue operation has been ongoing since Friday.” The operation includes helicopters, rescue and avalanche dogs, and an alpine taskforce of more than 60 people.

The Münchner Merkur says Freiheit, 32, was enroute to Vorderriss when he disappeared. He set out from Munich on July 31.

"Despite the heat, we managed to search a very large area in a relatively short time, thanks to the numerous emergency services and a meaningful compilation of the individual teams of local mountain guards and handlers,” the newspaper reports Till Gudelius of mountain rescue team Lenggrieser Bergwacht as saying.

The terrain is described as rugged, with difficult-to-access crevices and trenches.

Freiheit is an experienced hiker, according to reports. His Facebook page shows numerous pictures of travel, including to a base camp at Mount Everest.