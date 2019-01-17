Canadian man jumps off cruise ship, gets lifetime ban
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship heads out of PortMiami, in Miami Beach, Fla. on June 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 3:24PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 3:26PM EST
MIAMI -- Royal Caribbean International says it's issued a lifetime ban for a Canadian man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.
The Sun Sentinel reports that Nick Naydev posted the video on Instagram last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas and jumping off. In the comments section, the Vancouver, British Columbia, man estimated that he jumped from the 11th-story deck, more than 30 metres above the water's surface.
Naydev says he and his friends were kicked off the ship and had to fly back to Miami. He says he was sore for several days after the jump but didn't report any serious injuries.
A Royal Caribbean spokesman called the incident extremely dangerous and confirmed the lifetime ban. The company says it's also exploring legal action.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Homeowners falling behind growing threat of climate-related catastrophe: study
- Woman survives after runaway snowmobile crashes into home, lands on her
- Home daycare provider in Ottawa charged in alleged assaults of two children
- Quebec dog goes missing after alerting family to fire, owner says
- Canadian man jumps off cruise ship, gets lifetime ban