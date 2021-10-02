TORONTO -- A Canadian man has been charged with murdering three of his family members in Trinidad and Tobago, according to police.

In a statement released on Friday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said a 25-year-old man would appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate to face charges for the murder of his grandmother, mother, and brother.

Police said the victims, Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77, Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zachary David, 22, were found on Sept. 24 at an address in San Juan with gunshot wounds to their heads. According to the release, Radeshka Timal and Zachary David were Canadian nationals.

The accused, Rakesh David, who has dual Canadian-Trinidadian citizenship, was arrested on Sept. 24. He has been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.