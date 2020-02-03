TORONTO -- Quebec had a little something extra to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers – a hometown hero becoming a champion.

Right guard for Kansas City and McGill University Alumni Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first medical doctor to ever play in a Super Bowl when he stepped onto the field Sunday night in Miami, Fla., and then went on to become the first ever doctor to win a Super Bowl.

“This is amazing, this is my best moment ever,” Duvernay-Tardif said in a post-game interview on Sunday. Kansas City won 31-20 in a comeback victory over San Francisco.

After Kansas City’s big win, congratulations poured in from all over the country – including from Quebec Premier Francois Legault –and Duvernay-Tardif’s name began to trend on Twitter.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s medical program in 2018, and despite his US$42 million dollar NFL contract, has continued his medical work in the off-season. He credits his career as a doctor for helping him strategize on the field.

Duvernay-Tardif’s parents run a boulangerie in Montreal, and his father told CTV News’ Vanessa Lee that he was most proud of his son remaining level-headed and resisting the “temptation in the kind of life he is doing [sic].”