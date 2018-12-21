Canadian Kovrig detained in China has no access to lawyer, his employer says
Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, has reportedly been detained in China.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 1:45PM EST
OTTAWA - The employer of Michael Kovrig, who was recently detained in China, says the Canadian has not been given access to a lawyer while in custody.
Karim Lebhour, a Washington-based spokesman for the International Crisis Group, says Kovrig's arrest -- for allegedly endangering Chinese security -- is unjustified and he should be released immediately.
At the very least, Lebhour says, Kovrig should be allowed to see a lawyer and receive regular consular visits from Canadian officials.
Kovrig served as a diplomat in China until 2016 and had been working for the Crisis Group, a non-governmental agency.
A source familiar with the conditions of Kovrig's detention says he is questioned three times a day and kept in a room with the lights on continuously.
The source was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation due to the sensitivity of the matter.
