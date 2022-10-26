Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp

Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.

Polman was arrested Wednesday morning upon arrival in Montreal, the woman's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, confirmed to CTV News in an email.

Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in Syria in 2019, and had been detained ever since for her alleged association to ISIS.

Greenspon says his client was arrested under Section 810 of the Criminal Code, a peace bond, and is currently en route to Abbotsford, B.C., while in police custody.

More to come…