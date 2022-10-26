Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday

    The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal poised to break another temperature record.The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 23 C. That would be the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social