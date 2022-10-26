Canadian Kimberly Polman arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Canadian Kimberly Polman has been arrested after arriving in Montreal following her repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Polman was arrested Wednesday morning upon arrival in Montreal, the woman's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, confirmed to CTV News in an email.
Polman was arrested by Kurdish fighters in Syria in 2019, and had been detained ever since for her alleged association to ISIS.
Greenspon says his client was arrested under Section 810 of the Criminal Code, a peace bond, and is currently en route to Abbotsford, B.C., while in police custody.
More to come…
Bank of Canada expected to announce another sizeable rate hike today
The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision this morning, with markets widely expecting another sizeable rate hike.
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Trick-or-treat: Most Canadians buy Halloween candy they would eat themselves, consider price second
While inflation has scared away many of us from shopping, Canadians aren’t afraid to spend a little more on their Halloween candy cravings.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejects Ottawa's child welfare cap
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has rejected the federal government's $40-billion child welfare offer, saying it did not meet the promised $40,000 compensation for each First Nations child and caregiver harmed by discrimination and institutionalized mistreatment.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
WATCH LIVE @ 10 | John Tory to make Toronto housing announcement today
Mayor John Tory is set to make a housing announcement at Toronto City Hall this morning just days after handily winning a third term in office.
Two girls sexually assaulted in Toronto public park, police say
Toronto Police Service say they are investigating after two girls were sexually assaulted in a public park.
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa's east end earlier this week.
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
-
Ottawa could see record-breaking temperatures
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 22 C and a humidex of 25 degrees.
-
Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
OSPCA 50/50 draw a pawsitive lottery for animals
OSPCA's 50/50 fundraiser will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals across the province.
-
Wasaga Beach elects a familiar face to unseat current mayor
The Town of Wasaga Beach has elected a new mayor with a familiar face.
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
-
Wilmot crash sends 18-year-old driver to hospital with injuries
Waterloo regional police had a roadway closed in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a pickup truck to hospital.
Missing girl last seen in downtown London
London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.
-
Woodstock gynecology clinic investigated for using unsterile instruments
The Southwestern Public Health Unit is warning patients of a Woodstock gynecologist office that they might be at risk for an infection after medical instruments were not sterilized.
-
'Large quantity' of firearms seized in West Grey
Several firearms have been seized as part of a joint investigation including West Grey police, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and OPP.
Gretzky pushes for transfer of Ojibway at Queen's Park
The debate continues surrounding Ojibway National Urban Park. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky's private members' motion has been debated at Queen's Park
-
Linden Crain makes history with Amherstburg win
Linden Crain, 22, just became the youngest person yet, to win an election in the Town of Amherstburg — and the youngest successful council candidate across Windsor-Essex this election.
-
Showers Wednesday before clearing for Thursday
Rain and cooler temperatures are back in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.
Hospital emergency rooms over capacity across most of Quebec
Nearly two-thirds of Quebec's administrative regions had overflowing hospital emergency rooms early Wednesday morning. According to the Indexsanté website, of the 21 hospitals on the island of Montreal, only four had occupancies below 100 per cent.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
WEATHER | Montreal could break another temperature record Wednesday
The exceptionally warm weather across southwestern Quebec continues on Wednesday, with Montreal poised to break another temperature record.The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 23 C. That would be the warmest Oct. 26 on record, breaking the previous record of 21.5 C in 2012.
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
New Brunswick man gets ready to head back to warn-torn Ukraine
Refugees continue to flee Ukraine as the war escalates, but at the same time, a New Brunswick man is trying to head back to the battleground.
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
Wet year wreaks havoc on Winnipeg back lanes, prompts safety concerns
From pot holes to puddles - the wettest year on record has wreaked havoc on Winnipeg back lanes.
-
Report of knife-wielding man on UCalgary campus unfounded: police
The Calgary Police Service says an investigation into a report of a man with a knife on the University of Calgary's main campus yielded no evidence.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
-
1 charged in connection to 2021 vandalism at Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex
Police have charged a man in relation to the vandalism of a Ukrainian monument in north Edmonton.
B.C. man fined, banned from hunting after illegally killed deer found in garbage bag
A B.C. man who was found with a dead deer in a garbage bag and two loaded guns in his truck has been fined and banned from hunting for one year, according to authorities.
-
African Union visit could shape Canada strategy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets today with African Union commissioner Moussa Faki, and will focus on how Canada can work with African countries on trade and human rights.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from senior police officers
Senior police members are to continue their testimony this morning at the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
-
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
-
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to sexual assaults
Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show "Scrubs," was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots.
-
Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom
Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.
-
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Now Ebrahimi has dramatically resurfaced and stars in a new film.
U.S. futures in decline after three days of gains
Wall Street pointed lower before the opening bell Wednesday after some tepid earnings from major tech companies.
-
The Bank of Canada is set to raise rates again. Here's a timeline of how we got here
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty hike of its key interest rate on Wednesday morning, continuing one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history, despite the growing warning signs of a potential recession.
-
U.K. Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans
U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday delayed his much-anticipated economic statement until Nov. 17, giving new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a chance to weigh in on policies meant to stabilize the country's finances after his predecessor's tax-cutting plans triggered market upheaval.
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
'Grave-On-Foods': Halloween display in East Vancouver plays on fears of inflation
After months of roaring inflation, what could be scarier than a nightmarish trip to a ghoulish grocery store?
Ronaldo returning to Man United squad for Europa League game
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention for Manchester United after talks with manager Erik ten Hag.
-
Canada Soccer comes to terms with Alphonso Davies on name/image rights: source
Finally some tangible progress on the labour front with the Canadian men's soccer team. Canada Soccer has come to terms on an agreement with Alphonso Davies, its marquee man, on name/image likeness rights, according to a source.
-
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.