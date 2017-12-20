

CTVNews.ca Staff





Global Affairs Canada weighed in on reports that emerged Wednesday claiming that four Canadians were killed in a tour bus crash in eastern Mexico. The agency says that Mexican authorities have told them that one Canadian has been killed and three others were injured in the incident.

“Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to CTV News.

Earlier reports citing an official from Costa Maya Mahahual, the involved bus company, suggested that four Canadians had been among the estimated 12 people killed when the bus flipped over on the highway on Tuesday.

Mexican authorities said 18 other people were injured in the accident.

The tour bus was transporting cruise ship passengers from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometres south of Tulum, when it flipped over on the highway, authorities said.

There were 31 people aboard the bus when it crashed, according to Mexican officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...