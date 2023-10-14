Canada

    • Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says

    Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.

    More coming.

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

