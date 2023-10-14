Canadian-Israeli woman dead, family says
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
More coming.
Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia?: Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
A proposed gag order aimed at reining in Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric puts the judge overseeing his federal election interference case in a tricky position: She must balance the need to protect the integrity of the legal proceedings against the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate to defend himself in public.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
'It's extremely dire': Aid group struggle to help in Gaza amid blockade, lack of humanitarian corridor
As more than a million Gazans face evacuation orders, humanitarian organizations in Canada and abroad say they're facing challenges in delivering aid due to the Isareli blockade and the lack of a humanitarian corridor.
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night.
Man arrested in connection with 2 hate-motivated offences at a mosque in Toronto's east end
Toronto police arrested a man in connection with two hate-motivated offences at a mosque in the city’s east end.
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what you need to know about the Ottawa Senators home opener
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at everything you need to know about the Senators games this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
NEW THIS MORNING 16 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 attractions to check out in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween season.
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
Ottawa police heightened its presence around Jewish institutions across the capital on Friday in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced
A man guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter is sentenced on Friday in a Barrie courtroom.
Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.
Nearly 200 lives impacted by Sirens for Life Campaign
They are known for saving lives on a daily basis, but this summer, Simcoe County's emergency responders did so in a different way than usual.
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
'Very close call': Crash near Windsor school has parents calling for change
Some parents are calling for change after a collision near a Windsor school.
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war
Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war — and if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
Laval's Leylah Fernandez will play for title in Hong Kong
Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova at the Hong Kong Open.
One killed in triplex fire in Sherbrooke, Que.
A fire in a triplex in Sherbrooke, Que. caused the death of one person. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war
Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.
Winnipeg woman who was in Israel when Hamas attacked shares her story
A Winnipeg woman who was in Israel with her son when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack says her heart aches for those who were not able to escape the country.
'We should be ashamed as a city': group calls for Manwin Hotel shutdown
A large group of people assembled outside a downtown hotel to call for its closure Friday.
Changes to ice plant certification could avoid arena shutdowns
As hockey season gets into full swing, one Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to change testing rules for ice plant operators- or risk arenas being forced to close.
Fog advisory issued for Calgary and southwest Alberta; semi on fire on Highway 1
A fog advisory was issued for Calgary early Saturday morning.
Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine's east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults by Russia on a key city
Ukrainian officials reported intense combat, characterized by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday.
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine's east as Kyiv reports non-stop assaults by Russia on a key city
Ukrainian officials reported intense combat, characterized by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day on Saturday.
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.
NDP members push to pressure feds on pharmacare plan on first day of convention in Hamilton
On day one of the NDP’s three-day policy convention in Hamilton, Ont. there was discussion among party members to put pressure on the federal government to follow through on its commitment to move ahead with a national pharmacare plan.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
'People in Gaza, they're victims too': Kirby says of U.S. efforts to open humanitarian corridor
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says his government is 'literally non-stop communicating' with Israeli and Egyptian officials to open a humanitarian corridor in and out of Gaza.
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Amid a mental health crisis, toy industry takes on a new role: building resilience
As more children emerge from the pandemic grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to build emotional resilience. And toy companies are paying close attention.
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta
Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 as France beats Netherlands 2-1 to qualify for European Championship
Kylian Mbappe helped France seal qualification for next year's European Championship by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday for a perfect sixth win in Group B.
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.