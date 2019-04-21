Canadian residents in Sri Lankan are shocked at a series of Easter Sunday bomb attacks that have killed more than 200 people.

At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in eight bomb blasts that rocked churches and luxury hotels in or near Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo on Easter Sunday -- the deadliest violence the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.

Anne Lankin, a Canadian travelling in Colombo, arrived in the country the day before the attacks.

“There’s a massive feeling of shock and disbelief, especially as the day’s gone on and the magnitude of the attacks has been understood, ”she told CTV News Channel.

“People are now quite nervous of potential attacks that may happen later tonight and I guess a bit relieved that there’s a curfew now so people will stay indoors.”

A curfew was imposed by authorities Sunday evening, alongside a social media ban of sites including Facebook and WhatsApp.

Lankin said she was concerned about the possibility of further attacks.

“We’re next to a Hilton and you can very much see the presence of security and military around, so I think there definitely is concern,” she told CTV News Channel.

The three bombed hotels and one of the churches, St. Anthony's Shrine, are frequented by foreign tourists, and Sri Lanka's foreign secretary said the bodies of at least 27 foreigners were recovered.

Sri Lankan TV said the dead included people from Belgium, China, Britain and the U.S.

Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardena described the bombings as a terrorist attack by religious extremists and said seven suspects had been arrested, though there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Wijewardena said most of the blasts were believed to have been suicide attacks.

Canadian permanent resident Kanch De Silva arrived in Sri Lanka from Toronto two days ago to visit his parents, who live about 15 kms from Colombo.

He told CTVNews.ca that a female friend in her 30s and her mother, a celebrity chef in Sri Lanka, were killed in the blast at the Sangri-La hotel.

“It’s really shocking. They were at a buffet in a hotel and took a selfie 10 minutes before the blast,” De Silva told CTVNews.ca

“I started hearing stuff about 8:45 in the morning and then the news started coming through. We all heard about six blasts and in the evening there was two more.”

De Silva, who works as an immigration consultant, has lived in Toronto with his wife since 2015.