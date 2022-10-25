Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejects Ottawa's child welfare cap
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) has rejected the federal government’s $40-billion child welfare offer, saying it did not meet the promised $40,000 compensation for each First Nations child and caregiver harmed by discrimination and institutionalized mistreatment.
Cindy Blackstock, executive director of First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday that the $40,000 compensation is the minimum recognition of the indignity First Nations families experienced, explaining that a $20-billion cap for compensation came when Canada “agreed with class-action lawyers that this would be the amount they work with.”
“We’re talking about over a hundred thousand children removed from their families because the Canadian state gave their families less support to recover from the trauma of residential schools than people who didn’t go to residential schools.”
Blackstock said her message to Canada and tribunal leaders is this: “Make sure you don’t leave these people behind.”
“It appears that they started to realize that there were so many victims hurt by Canada that they weren’t able to include all of the victims that were legally entitled to the $40,000 and started to make those choices.”
Along with the cut costs, the tribunal also took issue with the shortened time frame for victims to opt out of the final settlement agreement.
The deal stipulates that claimants have until February 2023 to opt out of compensation and litigate on their own. If they don’t do this before the deadline, they won’t be able to take legal action individually.
“The Tribunal never envisioned disentitling the victims who have already been recognized before the Tribunal through evidence-based findings in previous rulings,” the decision said.
In January, the Ottawa announced it had reached agreements which includes $20 billion for compensation and another $20 billion to reform the First Nations child-welfare system over five years. The full $40 billion was allocated in the 2021 fiscal update.
Blackstock said these children and parents who were affected by Canada’s discrimination should be given what was promised in the ruling.
“When Canada announces its idea of going through the class action, the minister said 40 was the floor,” she said. “And that’s what should happen. Their [$40,000] should be paid.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejects Ottawa's child welfare cap
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has rejected the federal government's $40-billion child welfare offer, saying it did not meet the promised $40,000 compensation for each First Nations child and caregiver harmed by discrimination and institutionalized mistreatment.
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
Nikki Kaur fired from Brampton city hall job a day after losing mayoral bid to Patrick Brown
Nikki Kaur says she has been fired from her job at Brampton city hall a day after losing to Patrick Brown in the mayoral election.
Ottawa
-
Questions for Ford from Emergencies Act commission revealed in court documents
New court documents from the province reveal some insight into questions the Emergencies Act inquiry has for Premier Doug Ford.
-
Rise of respiratory virus a reminder of Ottawa parent's nightmare experience
The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario admitted an average of just over two RSV patients in the month of October, pre-pandemic. In the years since, that number has ballooned, climbing to 29 this month, and a record-setting 62 admittances in October 2021.
-
Ford, Jones to challenge Emergencies Act inquiry summons in court next week
Ontario Premier Doug and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones will challenge a summons to appear before a commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act next week.
Barrie
-
Here are the new mayors elected in municipalities across the region
Alex Nuttall was elected as mayor of Barrie, and long-time Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes was unseated as the votes came in Monday night, with several other new mayors elected across the region.
-
Wasaga Beach elects a familiar face to unseat current mayor
The Town of Wasaga Beach has elected a new mayor with a familiar face.
-
Expert witness testifies about stab wound that likely killed Simcoe County man
The doctor who performed Bill McKee's autopsy days after the husband and father of three died inside his Penetanguishene home in 2019 testified Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom.
Kitchener
-
'Sea of change': Majority of Waterloo politicians now women
With new faces embarking on a four-year tenure across Waterloo Region, the number of females representing the City of Waterloo has increased to nearly 80 per cent.
-
Wilmot crash sends driver to hospital with serious injuries
Waterloo regional police have closed a roadway in Wilmot Township for a collision which sent the driver of a vehicle to hospital.
-
New Waterloo regional councillors make history
In a race full of new faces, two women elected to regional council Monday night have made history.
London
-
London, Ont. man arrested for sexually-based offences following joint investigation
A 31-year-old man from London is facing a slew of criminal charges including child pornography, sexual assault and voyeurism following a joint investigation between law enforcement in London and Alberta.
-
Multi-vehicle crash near St. Thomas sends one to hospital
A four-vehicle crash on the outskirts of St. Thomas, Ont. sent one person to hospital Tuesday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.
-
'Bottom of the barrel': London, Ont. sees historically low voter turnout
The City of London saw historically low turnout for Monday's municipal election, local political science experts say. According to the city's unofficial results, roughly 71,000 ballots were cast in total, out of an eligible population of about 280,000 — it adds up to a little more than a 25 percent turnout.
Windsor
-
'That one vote can make the difference': Recount requested after single vote decision
A recount request has been submitted in Chatham-Kent after a South Kent candidate lost her seat by one vote Monday night.
-
Halloween Grinch on the loose: Several houses in west Windsor report stolen decorations
Homeowners in west Windsor are speaking out after their Halloween decorations were stolen.
-
Women step up to lead as mayors in Essex County
Rachel Noel has a warning following Monday’s election results — “men, watch out. It's a new generation coming up.”
Montreal
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Family of woman found dead on ER floor asks Quebec coroner to reopen investigation
The family of an 86-year-old woman who was found dead on the floor of a Montreal-area emergency room last year is calling for a new investigation into the circumstances of her death following the release of a coroner's report.
-
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
Atlantic
-
Mountie who recorded Lucki meeting first told investigators tape lost on stolen phone
An affidavit by an RCMP security investigator details how the force obtained recordings of a tense meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the Mounties' investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Audit after N.S. mass shooting reveals flaws in RCMP decommissioning of vehicles
Almost two years after the RCMP imposed a moratorium on the sale of its decommissioned vehicles, the police force has released an internal audit that uncovered a series of shortcomings.
-
Shifting market: Nova Scotia real estate sales slide as prices increase
Nova Scotia homeowners and potential buyers continue to adjust to a changing market - one vastly different than the same time last year.
Winnipeg
-
'Things are critical right now': Manitoba doctor sounds alarm, says hospitals are overwhelmed
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm after a patient waited 10 hours before being diagnosed with a heart attack.
-
The last pitches from Winnipeg mayoral candidates ahead of election
The four frontrunners for mayor, according to polls, made pitches on the final full day of campaigning.
-
Man found dead under truck; Winnipeg police investigating
The homicide unit is taking over an investigation after a man's body was found underneath a truck Monday morning in the city's northeast.
Calgary
-
Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins
Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith criticized for attending event in Brooks-Medicine Hat
A southern Alberta byelection, which could earn Premier Danielle Smith a seat in the legislature, is still a couple of weeks away, but questions are being raised over her presence at an event in the riding on Tuesday.
-
Shelter in place order lifted at University of Calgary
A brief shelter in place was issued Tuesday night at the University of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
This entire block in downtown Edmonton is for sale
Want to own an entire block in Alberta's capital? The province is taking offers. The 1.48 hectare (3.66 acre) site includes an old hospital, power house and a beautiful brick office building, all constructed almost 100 years ago.
-
Red Deer twins officiate hockey game together for the first time
Twin brothers from Red Deer officiated their first professional game in the American Hockey League (AHL) – and they're hoping the special connection translates to solid calls on the ice.
-
Woman killed in Fort McMurray fire
Mounties in northern Alberta offered condolences Tuesday to the family and friends of a 34-year-old woman who died in a fire last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
-
Baby Mac's parents say their 'family is broken' as sentencing for daycare provider resumes
The sentencing for the operator of the unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver where a toddler died five years ago resumed Tuesday.
-
Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
Politics
-
Bloc Quebecois leader calls monarchy 'racist', tables motion for Canada to split ties
Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."
-
Email from RCMP commissioner shows there were alternatives to Emergencies Act that weren't used
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
-
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
Health
-
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
-
FIRST-PERSON
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
-
Uganda reports worrisome increase in Ebola cases in capital
Ugandan officials have reported 11 more cases of Ebola in the capital since Friday, a worrisome increase in infections just over a month after an outbreak was declared in a remote part of the East African country.
Sci-Tech
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
WhatsApp suffers major outage
WhatsApp suffered a serious outage on Tuesday, preventing users across the globe from sending or receiving messages on the platform.
-
NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings
A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.
Entertainment
-
'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to sexual assaults
Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show "Scrubs," was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots.
-
Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom
Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.
-
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Now Ebrahimi has dramatically resurfaced and stars in a new film.
Business
-
Minister rejects original Rogers-Shaw deal, leaves door open with new conditions
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal.
-
Restaurants hope for holiday boom, but looming recession causes concern
Restaurants and bars across Canada are hoping this holiday season could finally spell recovery for the debt-laden sector. But, elevated inflation and a potential recession have them worried that their new normal won't pay the bills.
-
S&P/TSX composite up for third day running, U.S. stock markets also rise
Strength in the technology, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
Lifestyle
-
'Grave-On-Foods': Halloween display in East Vancouver plays on fears of inflation
After months of roaring inflation, what could be scarier than a nightmarish trip to a ghoulish grocery store?
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
-
Chess should be taught in schools across Canada, advocate says
After a young Montrealer took home a world championship title, one advocate for the game says it’s time for Canada to unlock its full potential in the chess world.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer comes to terms with Alphonso Davies on name/image rights: source
Finally some tangible progress on the labour front with the Canadian men's soccer team. Canada Soccer has come to terms on an agreement with Alphonso Davies, its marquee man, on name/image likeness rights, according to a source.
-
Qatar's emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an 'unprecedented campaign' targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.
-
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.