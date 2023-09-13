Canadian governments, charities and citizens send aid to earthquake-stricken Morocco

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week

New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News