Canadian government suspends contracts with Boissonnault's former company

The medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault has been suspended from bidding on or entering into contracts with the Government of Canada.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) announced that as of Nov. 22, Global Health Imports Corporation (GHI) has been blocked from participating in federal procurement.

There has been heavy scrutiny on Boissonnault's former firm for several months, from allegations the Alberta MP stayed involved in the firm's business dealings after being re-elected, to the revelation that GHI bid on federal contracts while falsely claiming to be fully "Indigenous-owned."

"The suspension will last for a period of 90 days and may be extended as necessary until a final decision regarding the supplier's status under the Ineligibility and Suspension Policy is rendered," PSPC said in a statement.

GHI did have one active contract, which was awarded by Elections Canada through what PSPC said was "a competitive procurement process that did not include an Indigenous set-aside requirement."

Elections Canada confirmed that "no deliverables have been received and no payments have been made against the contract," and as of Nov. 20, the federal elections agency had issued a full stop-work order to the company.

Boissonnault stepped down from cabinet on Nov. 20. In a statement issued at the time, the Prime Minister's Office said that he and Justin Trudeau had "agreed that Mr. Boissonnault will step away from Cabinet effective immediately," to "focus on clearing the allegations made against him."

Boissonnault has apologized for his shifting statements about his ancestry and said he cut ties with both the company he helped launch in 2020, as well as his ex-business partner Stephen Anderson, before joining Trudeau's cabinet.