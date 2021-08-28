TORONTO -- Humanitarian aid is starting to flow into Haiti following the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and injured about 12,000 two weeks ago.

Canadians wanting to help Haiti’s earthquake recovery can now have some of their aid donations matched by the government.

Global Affairs Canada will match donations made to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members between Aug. 16 and Sept. 3, up to a maximum of $2 million.

The magnitude 7.2 quake left thousands homeless, damaged about 130,000 homes and also tore through hospitals, schools and churches. The disaster came about 5.5 weeks after the country was thrown into turmoil by the assassination of then-president Jovenel Moise on July 7.

The matching fund announced on Friday afternoon is part of the government’s initial response announced on Aug. 18. That featured $5 million in humanitarian assistance and includes contributions of $2 million to the World Food Programme and $500,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through the Canadian Red Cross Society.

The matching fund, created in collaboration with the Humanitarian Coalition, will help Canada deliver life-saving assistance to Haiti.

The Humanitarian Coalition’s members are: Action Against Hunger Canada; Canadian Foodgrains Bank; Canadian Lutheran World Relief; CARE Canada; Doctors of the World Canada; Humanity & Inclusion Canada; Islamic Relief Canada; Oxfam Canada; Oxfam-Québec; Plan International Canada; Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.

Separately, there are several other organizations Canadians can donate to in order to help Haitians.