

The Canadian Press





Canadian golfer Jerry Anderson has died at the age of 62.

PGA Tour Canada confirmed Anderson's passing on Sunday when it tweeted out condolences to his family.

Anderson, from Montreal, became the first Canadian to win on the European Tour when he shot a 27-under par at the Ebel European Masters -- Swiss Open in 1984.

That 72-hole score was a record on the European Tour until Ernie Els shot a 29 under par score at the 2003 Johnnie Walker Classic.

Anderson finished ninth on the European Tour Order of Merit in 1984, which was the only time he made the top 50.

He represented Canada at the Alfred Dunhill Cup in 1985 and at the World Cup in 1983, 1987, and 1989.