Canadian game inspired by Wordle says it hasn't been targeted as owner fights 'clones'

Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.

The New York Times filed several Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices to developers of Wordle-inspired games, saying many of the alleged clones infringe on its copyright protections, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

It cited infringement on the Times' ownership of the Wordle name and its look and feel, such as the layout and colour scheme of green, grey and yellow tiles. If affected users decide to fight the notices, there is potential for litigation.

"We haven't received any DMCA or takedown (notices) from NYT about Canuckle," said the developer in a direct message to CTVNews.ca on X on Wednesday. "Although our game is certainly inspired by Wordle, after reading the articles online, I don't think we fall into the same category as the games they are targeting for takedown."

With Canuckle, players guess words with a Canadian theme.

The statement from Canuckle said it doesn't use the Wordle name or trademark, has a different colour scheme, and redesigned the game from the ground up using its own codebase.

"We've also added things like Canadian fun facts that come up after you solve the daily puzzle which is unique to Canuckle," the statement said.

Hundreds of copycats

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and made public in 2021, Wordle inspired hundreds of copycats since it became a hit less than three years ago. The New York Times purchased the daily puzzle game from Wardle for a reported seven figures in 2022.

The New York Times didn't immediately respond to CTVNews.ca's request for comment.

A Times spokesperson told The Associated Press that the company has no problem with people creating similar word games that do not infringe its Wordle "trademarks or copyrighted gameplay."

But it targeted one user on software developer platform GitHub for creating a "Wordle clone" project, as well as others who shared his code. The project instructed people how to create "a knock-off version" of Wordle.

"As a result, hundreds of websites began popping up with knock-off 'Wordle' games that used The Times' 'Wordle' trademark and copyrighted gameplay without authorization or permission," a Times spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The spokesperson said GitHub gave the user a chance to change the code and remove Wordle references, but he declined.

With files from The Associated Press