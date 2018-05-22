Canadian freed from Ethiopian jail wants review of Ottawa's role in his case
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:11PM EDT
A Canadian who says he was unfairly imprisoned in Ethiopia in abysmal conditions for more than a decade wants an independent review of Ottawa's actions in his case.
Ethiopian-born Bashir Makhtal tells a news conference today there were mistakes and lost opportunities in Canada's efforts to protect him over the years.
Makhtal settled in Canada as a refugee in 1991 and later moved to Kenya, opening a used-clothing business.
He was working in Somalia when Ethiopian troops invaded in late 2006.
Makhtal fled back to Kenya, but was detained along with several others at the Kenya-Somalia border.
He was later convicted of terrorism-related charges in Addis Ababa -- proceedings his lawyer considers a kangaroo court that ignored important evidence.
