

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian professor found dead in Colombia late last year may have been poisoned, the man’s family says.

Ramazan Gencay, 57, formerly a professor at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., went missing in Medellin on Dec. 6.

The economics professor was there for a conference, but did not return to his hotel the night he went missing. His body was located on Dec. 24.

Gencay’s family told CTV Vancouver that his drink was poisoned with a laced drink.

Local media in Colombia is reporting that three people have been arrested in connection with Gencay’s death. CTVNews.ca has not been able to independently verify the arrests.

Gencay’s widow told CTV Vancouver that her family is aware of the arrests and is thankful to Columbian police.

"Ramo will be deeply missed by the SFU community, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and SFU faculty, students and staff who worked with him," university president Andrew Petter said in a statement to faculty and staff in December.

A celebration of life was held for Gencay in Vancouver on Jan. 18.

His family said on social media that he was an experienced traveler who enjoyed hiking and salsa dancing.