Canadian drug mule sentenced in cocaine cruise case
Melina Roberge (left) and Isabelle Lagacé, along with Andre Tamine, were convicted of smuggling 95 kg of cocaine
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 6:50AM EDT
CANBERRA, Australia -- An Australian court has sentenced a Canadian woman to eight years in prison for her part in an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth US$16 million into Sydney in luggage aboard a luxury cruise ship.
Melina Roberge broke down in tears Wednesday when the Sydney court handed down the sentence, which includes a non-parole period of 4 years and 9 months in prison.
Three Quebecers have pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of cocaine in their suitcases during a seven-week cruise in 2016 from Britain to Australia.
One of Roberge's accomplices, Isabelle Lagace, with whom she shared a cabin, was sentenced in November to 7 1/2 years in prison.
The third accomplice, Andre Tamin, will be sentenced in October.
