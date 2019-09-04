Two Canadian couples who were in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit are alive and safe, according to a family member.

Ottawa doctors Denis Dudley and Sharyn Laughlin were contacted Wednesday after three days without communicating with their family, daughter Kristin Dudley told CTV News Ottawa.

Dudley and Laughlin had been staying at their vacation home in Treasure Cay, which was one of the first areas of the Bahamas to feel Dorian's wrath. With them were two friends, Christine and Doug Wyatt. They had told their daughter on Sunday that they were in the home's attic because the main floor was underwater.

Kristin Dudley told CTV News Ottawa that she only had a brief conversation with her parents before their satellite phone cut out. She said a plan was in place to move her parents to Nassau while bringing in food, water and other supplies for people who remained in Treasure Cay.

Global Affairs Canada said shortly after the hurricane hit that it was aware of 220 Canadians in the Bahamas at the time.

At least seven deaths have been reported in the country due to the hurricane, along with widespread destruction.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm was moving up the U.S. Atlantic coast from Florida to Georgia.

