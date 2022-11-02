Canadian designer, photographer join anti-poverty campaign
A group of Canadians has joined a global movement to end extreme poverty, aiming to use their respective platforms to push for change.
Anishinaabe artist and fashion designer Lesley Hampton, and director and photographer Justin Wu are among five Canadians who have become "Champions of Change" in the Global Citizen organization's campaign to end extreme poverty.
Hampton, whose designs have been worn by Lizzo and described by Vogue as the No. 1 Canadian brand to watch, said she got involved with Global Citizen to help break down systemic barriers, something she relates to through her own work as an artist.
"What we see in media, in fashion, it's such a direct relation to our mental health and to our body image," she told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
"And if we have that greater level of representation through breaking down of systemic barriers that we see in fashion, that we see in media, then we can have a greater level of mental health and it really just empowers the community overall, as well as the community internationally."
Wu, an award-winning photographer who made his TV directorial debut on the hit show Kim's Convenience, says that Global Citizen's mandate to bring greater equity to the world very much aligns with his own values.
"It's unfortunate but I think I'm very privileged to be in the position that I am, being able to work in the fields I do," he told CTV's Your Morning.
"But I still see that there is a lot of changes required, especially diversity, inclusion, representation – behind the camera as well as in front of the camera," he said.
Joining Hampton and Wu as Champions of Change are figure skater Elladj Baldé, former MTV Canada host Jessi Cruickshank, and podcaster Mike Morrison.
Watch the full interview with Lesley Hampton and Justin Wu at the top of the article
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 100 incidents or injuries reported to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall
After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 related reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer tells Emergencies Act inquiry he questioned motivations of some protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
NDP seeking emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
Sen. Mobina Jaffer on nearly losing her father, husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to being expelled
Senator Mobina Jaffer represents B.C. in the Senate. She was also one of more than thousands expelled from Uganda when, in 1972, Idi Amin announced that the South Asian population had 90 days to get out of the country. As part of the upcoming CTV News special, 'Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina', the senator spoke with CTV News about nearly losing her father and her husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to the expulsion.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Sixteen members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period after making outbursts over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
-
Ontario's top doc weighs bad upcoming flu season in decision on mask recommendations
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says he'll be considering whether to make a stronger recommendation on masking in about two weeks after looking closely at data on flu cases.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
Barrie
-
Barrie public school placed in hold and secure for police investigation
Police initiated a hold and secure at Cundles Heights Public School on Wednesday for a brief time.
-
Section of busy Barrie street to be closed for Highway 400 bridge work
The City of Barrie says a section of Anne Street will be closed next week for crews to work on the bridge reconstruction project.
-
Deadly crash on Highway 10 under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Stratford police investigating restaurant vandalism as hate crime
The Stratford Police Service is investigating a hate crime at Sirkel Foods after staff reported homophobic graffiti Tuesday morning.
-
Some Waterloo region schools to close Friday if CUPE workers strike
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers is vowing to hold a walkout on Friday – with the possibility of an extension “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
London
-
Girl hurt after stepping on board of nails buried in sandy Ontario parking lot
The Mahon family was wrapping up a beautiful day on Port Elgin’s beach when their daughter stepped on something sharp in the sandy parking lot.
-
King’s University College sets up student memorial fund after two students killed in crash
King’s University College in London, Ont. has set up a student memorial fund after it learned that the two people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 401 were first-year international students from China.
-
$500,000 south London fire under control
Crews are on scene of a structure fire in south London. London fire posted to social media around 11:20 a.m. about a “working structure fire” on Exeter Road near Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
Windsor
-
WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
WFCU locks access to online banking for some members after security breach
A number of WFCU credit union members had their online banking accounts locked over the weekend due to a security breach.
-
Home sales drop 48% in October in Windsor-Essex
The number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex saw a significant decrease in October, according to The Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Legault says Quebec can't take in more immigrants, after feds set 500K target by 2025
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is maintaining that the province cannot accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year despite Ottawa's plans to significantly raise the country's immigration levels.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police members don't have confidence in Chief Kinsella, vote indicates
An internal vote within Atlantic Canada’s largest police force shows the majority of Halifax Regional Police members do not have confidence in their chief of police.
-
Man arrested following weapons complaint, no threat to public: Halifax police
Police say a man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that prompted five schools to be placed under a hold-and-secure order in the Fairview area of Halifax Wednesday afternoon.
-
Kalin's Call: Clocks go back on warm November weekend
Clocks may go back an hour this weekend, but the daytime high temperatures will feel like they’ve been turned back about a month-and-a-half.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
-
Unprovoked stabbing results in attempted murder charge: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
Calgary man charged in weekend shooting in Whitehorn
Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the community of Whitehorn on Sunday.
-
Calgary Hitmen game against Victoria Royals postponed due to weather
The snow in Alberta has caused the postponement of Wednesday's Calgary Hitmen game.
Edmonton
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
'Can't think of two more fitting guys': Lee Fogolin, Ryan Smyth first to be inducted to Oilers Hall of Fame
Two Oilers greats are about to be inducted to the inaugural class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.
-
Edmonton woman wins $1M, $70M lottery prize in Calgary still unclaimed
An Edmonton woman won $1 million in the Oct. 18 LOTTO MAX draw.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-year sentence for former Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda on sex charges
A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.
-
Girl shot with firework, burned during unruly B.C. Halloween gathering
Police are investigating an unruly Halloween gathering of hundreds of teenagers and young adults in Delta, B.C., that resulted in multiple injuries – including to a girl whose jacket caught fire after being shot with a firework.
Politics
-
Opposition MPs team up to pass motion calling for federal audit of ArriveCan
Opposition MPs joined forces on Wednesday to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer tells Emergencies Act inquiry he questioned motivations of some protesters
Testimony from key players in the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is continuing in Ottawa on Wednesday, with the Public Order Emergency Commission hearing from lawyer Keith Wilson, and a few of the faces of the protests: Tom Marazzo and Pat King. Here are the highlights from Wednesday's hearing, so far
-
NDP seeking emergency debate on Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
Health
-
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
-
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said.
-
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
Entertainment
-
Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee.
-
Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on loving and losing him
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the death of her husband Chadwick Boseman in a new interview with Whoopi Goldberg.
-
Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died
The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday.
Business
-
Stocks turn higher after U.S. Federal Reserve hints at slower rate hikes
Stocks bounced higher and Treasury yields fell sharply in afternoon trading Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it might slow down the pace of its interest rate increases.
-
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. stock markets trade down
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
Lifestyle
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
-
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
-
Tony Hawk program teaches skateboard enthusiasts community organizing
Tony Hawk, who won 73 championships by the age of 25 in skateboarding, founded The Skatepark Project's fellowship program which trains 15 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark.
-
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.
Autos
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.