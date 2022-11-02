Canadian designer, photographer join anti-poverty campaign

A group of Canadians has joined a global movement to end extreme poverty, aiming to use their respective platforms to push for change.

Anishinaabe artist and fashion designer Lesley Hampton, and director and photographer Justin Wu are among five Canadians who have become "Champions of Change" in the Global Citizen organization's campaign to end extreme poverty.

Hampton, whose designs have been worn by Lizzo and described by Vogue as the No. 1 Canadian brand to watch, said she got involved with Global Citizen to help break down systemic barriers, something she relates to through her own work as an artist.

"What we see in media, in fashion, it's such a direct relation to our mental health and to our body image," she told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

"And if we have that greater level of representation through breaking down of systemic barriers that we see in fashion, that we see in media, then we can have a greater level of mental health and it really just empowers the community overall, as well as the community internationally."

Wu, an award-winning photographer who made his TV directorial debut on the hit show Kim's Convenience, says that Global Citizen's mandate to bring greater equity to the world very much aligns with his own values.

"It's unfortunate but I think I'm very privileged to be in the position that I am, being able to work in the fields I do," he told CTV's Your Morning.

"But I still see that there is a lot of changes required, especially diversity, inclusion, representation – behind the camera as well as in front of the camera," he said.

Joining Hampton and Wu as Champions of Change are figure skater Elladj Baldé, former MTV Canada host Jessi Cruickshank, and podcaster Mike Morrison.

Watch the full interview with Lesley Hampton and Justin Wu at the top of the article