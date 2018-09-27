Canadian company wants to open robot brothel in Houston
Steps lead to the entrance to a suite at the Love Ranch brothel Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015 in Crystal, Nevada.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 3:43PM EDT
A Canadian company wants to open a so-called "robot brothel" in Houston, but is getting pushback from officials and community groups, with the mayor saying the city is reviewing its ordinances to determine if they address public safety and health concerns potentially associated with the business.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he's not trying to be the "moral police" but that this is not the type of business he wants opening in the city.
Kinky S Dolls says it's opening a "love dolls brothel" in Houston. It opened a similar venue in Toronto in 2017.
The company hasn't returned a call or email seeking comment Thursday.
Elijah Rising, a Houston-based non-profit focused on ending sex trafficking, has started an online petition asking the business be kept out of the city.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Stripping Oberlander, 94, of Canadian citizenship 'reasonable,' court rules
- Five people, including 13-year-old boy, charged in central Ont., drug bust
- Clipboard confusion: Students warned about summer job sign-up sheets
- Judge who took Lakehead law dean post fights possible removal from bench
- B.C. First Nation won't be able to return home for months after wildfires