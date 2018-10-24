Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone
The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 9:56AM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut -- The Canadian Coast Guard is increasing its focus on the Arctic.
Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is announcing that the coast guard is creating a new branch devoted solely to looking after Canada's northern waters.
The new coast guard zone will be accompanied by an extensive set of talks across the North to discuss what the coast guard's future role in those rapidly changing seas should be.
Climate change is opening Arctic seas across the world to tourism, shipping and resource development.
At the same time, it's creating new problems such as the pile-up of old ice that blocked some northern communities from their annual supply shipment this year.
LeBlanc's announcement comes days after the government said it was buying three used icebreakers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area
- Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone
- Manitoba residents casting ballots on politicians, pot and pedestrians
- B.C. premier, Green leader support electoral reform at referendum rally
- Bear Clan Patrol takes to streets in fight against Winnipeg's meth crisis