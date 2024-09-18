Canada

Canadian Coast Guard crew member lost at sea off Newfoundland

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel is pictured in this 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Canadian Coast Guard vessel is pictured in this 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.

The agency said in a release today that an extensive search and rescue effort for the man was ended Tuesday evening.

He was reported missing on Monday morning when the CCGS Vincent Massey arrived in St. John's, N.L.

The coast guard says there was an "immediate" search on the vessel for the crew member and when he wasn't located the sea and air search began.

Today's announcement says the agency was "devastated to confirm" the crew member had been lost at sea, adding that decisions to end searches are "never taken lightly."

The coast guard says the employee was last seen on board Sunday evening as the vessel sailed along the northeast coast of Newfoundland.

Spokeswoman Kariane Charron says no other details are being provided at this time and that the RCMP will be investigating the matter as a missing person case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

