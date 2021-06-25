TORONTO -- Global Affairs Canada says “preliminary reports” indicate that Canadians may be among those affected by a condominium building collapse in Florida.

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday after a building in Surfside, Fla. partially collapsed on Thursday. Rescue crews are searching through the rubble with their bare hands and heavy machinery in hopes of finding survivors.

Four people are confirmed dead after a wing of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South, located near Miami Beach, went down.

“We have received preliminary reports indicating that Canadian citizens may be affected. No further information is available at this time,” Global Affairs told CTVNews.ca in a statement Friday afternoon.

The statement said Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens “as necessary.”

Authorities have not yet said what may have caused the building collapse.

Canadian citizens in Florida requiring emergency consular assistance should contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami, at 1-844-880-6519 or ccs.scc@international.gc.ca. They can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling 1-888-949-9993 (toll-free from the U.S.), +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available), by text message at +! 613-686-3658 or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca

With files from The Associated Press