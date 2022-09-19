Canadian ceremony commemorating Queen Elizabeth II underway in the capital

As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.

A holiday for some, the sombre day is being marked in various ways across the country, from commemoration events and memorial services, to live viewings and military processionals.

In Ottawa, a national commemoration ceremony is underway at the Christ Church Cathedral.

Attendance at the service is invitation-only, with some 600 guests filling the historically significant space.

As attendees—including current and former members of Parliament, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as representatives of various faith communities and charities with whom Queen Elizabeth II had a close connection—began filing in to the cathedral, 'Amazing Grace' was performed by The Appleby College String Ensemble.

Other notable attendees include: Chief Justice Richard Wagner, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, former astronaut Roberta Bondar, and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson will be delivering addresses during the ceremony, both had met Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are not present, as they travelled to London to represent Canada, alongside more than a dozen prominent Canadians, at the state funeral.

The cathedral — a designated heritage property — is where numerous state funeral services have been held, and is where a commemorative ceremony was held for Prince Philip in 2021.

The service will involve both religious and non-religious elements, reflective of the diversity of religions observed in Canada. Algonquin spiritual adviser and English Poet Laureate of Ottawa Albert Dumont will also give a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The ceremony will include hymns and songs, a tribute video montage featuring an original piece composed by the Canadian Armed Forces for the occasion, and musical interludes by Canadian artists.

Canadian talents Tomson Highway and Patricia Cano will perform 'Thank You For The Love You Gave' in English, French and Cree; Ginette Reno will perform 'Ceux qui s’en vont'; and Rufus Wainwright will perform his cover of 'Hallelujah'.

The national anthem will be interpreted by singer and actor Kim Richardson.

There will also be a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Care has been taken to display a series of visual elements in relation to Her Majesty inside the cathedral. There will be a framed official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, her personal Canadian flag folded, and two wreaths, one on behalf of Canadian people and the other on behalf of the Government of Canada.

Flower arrangements and bouquets will also be placed throughout the church and on the tables holding the books of condolences, and the flowers included are Bells of Ireland, Thistles for Scotland, Leek for Wales, English roses and maple leaves for Canada.

When the ceremony concludes, church bells will toll.

MEMORIAL PARADE

The ceremony followed a memorial parade that began just as events in London were wrapping up.

In Ottawa, hundreds gathered along the parade route to watch, as well as in front of screens that were installed at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories, and in front of Parliament Hill on Wellington Street for spectators to take in the historic occasion.

Moving through the downtown core, the procession began at the Cartier Square Drill Hall, a military training facility next to Ottawa City Hall along the Rideau Canal. Travelling past the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial on Elgin Street, it turned onto Wellington Street before arriving at the Christ Church Cathedral.

The scene on Wellington Street in front of West Block, the temporary home of the House of Commons as the Queen Elizabeth II memorial parade passes by, on its way to Christ Church Cathedral for the national commemorative ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RC2wl9nQxU — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 19, 2022

The parade included two RCMP Musical Ride detachments, a 100-person military service guard of honour comprised of navy, army, air force and special forces members, the Canadian Armed Forces Central Band, as well as representatives from each of the 16 military regiments of Her Majesty.

A member of the National Sentry Program carried Her Majesty's personal Canadian flag.

A 96-gun salute — one round for every year of Queen Elizabeth II's life — was conducted during the parade from a location west of the downtown core.

END OF OFFICIAL MOURNING PERIOD

While there were plans for a Second World War aircraft flyover during the parade and a post-ceremony Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 flypast in the "missing person formation," the Department of National Defence had to cancel them due to “inclement weather.”

Canadian flags that have been flying at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, are expected to be raised at sunset on Monday, marking the end of Canada's official period of mourning.

As attention turns to a new era under King Charles III, Trudeau announced Monday that in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's lifelong commitment to duty and service, Canada will be donating $20 million to the Queen Elizabeth Scholars (QES) program, which provides funding for university exchange projects that give Canadian students the opportunity to study abroad.

“To our Queen and head of state, thank you for being a model of duty, service, and faith to our nation and the world,” reads this note of tribute left with a bouquet of roses outside of Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa where Canadian commemoration ceremony is happening today. pic.twitter.com/kgLqQQbQS1 — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 19, 2022

"Because she was a sovereign who had seen all of life’s happiness and hardships, we trusted her messages of hope — that tomorrow can and will be better. As we say goodbye, we look to tomorrow with that same hope. We look to time for that same healing. There is no doubt that hard work lies ahead for all of us, but it is the hard things that make a difference in life," said Simon in a statement issued on Monday.