A Canadian cartoonist says he lost his job after his illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants went viral.

On Friday, Michael de Adder took to Twitter to announce he had been let go from his contract will several New Brunswick newspapers, just 24 hours after the unpublished illustration went viral.

The political cartoon, which depicts Trump standing over the migrants asking, “Do you mind if I play through,” referenced the real-life viral image of a father and daughter from El Salvador who drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande.

The haunting image became a centrepiece of the U.S. immigration debate last week, leading Adder to reference it in an illustration.

“I'm not the type of person who's going to make a career out of being fired,” Adder wrote on Twitter Saturday.

“I'm still successfully drawing cartoons for other publications. I just need to recoup a percentage of my weekly income and get used to the idea I no longer have a voice in my home province.”

News of Adder’s firing spread quickly on social media, with other cartoonists jumping to his defence.

Jason Chatfield, a cartoonist and writer for the New Yorker and MAD Magazine, shared Adder’s controversial illustration and news of his firing, prompting outrage from users. Chatfield’s tweet was eventually shared by Star Wars actor Mark Hamill who called the cartoon “Pulitzer prize-worthy.”

Pulitzer Prize-worthy — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 30, 2019

Adder, noting that he does not wish to engage in a public fight with his former employer, took to Twitter Sunday to respond to the outrage.

“I do this reluctantly and only because I'm cornered. And I don't know how it happened, but I feel my credibility is on the line. And all I did was lose my job,” he wrote.

In a string of tweets, Adder noted that every Trump-related cartoon he submitted over the last year had been rejected by the papers, adding “It got to the point where I didn't submit any Donald Trump cartoons for fear that I might be fired.”

“But in the past two weeks I drew three Trump cartoons. Two went viral and the third went supernova and a day later I was let go. And not only let go, the cartoons they already had in the can were not used,” he wrote.

“Overnight it was like I never worked for the paper. Make your own conclusions.”