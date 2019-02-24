

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Family members of an Ontario businessman who was detained while trying to leave Cairo International Airport say Yasser Ahmed Albaz is being held without charge in an Egyptian prison.

Amal Ahmed Albaz told CTV News Channel Saturday that her father was detained while at the airport Feb. 18, and had not been in contact since then with his family. Yasser Ahmed Albaz lives in Oakville, Ont., and runs an engineering company that he founded. He had been in Egypt on business, according to his family.

Egyptian officials told the family Saturday that Yasser Ahmed Albaz was being detained, but did not elaborate on why.

His daughter said in a statement Sunday that the family had learned from a lawyer that Ahmed Albaz had not been charged and is being held for questioning at the notorious Tora prison,

Human Rights Watch has described Tora as “the central site for those deemed enemies of the state.” Family members say Ahmed Albaz had no political motivations and has regularly travelled to Egypt in the past.

The family called on the Canadian government to intervene in Ahmed Albaz’s case.

Global Affairs Canada has said it is aware of a Canadian citizen being detained in Egypt, is providing consular services and is seeking more information from Egyptian authorities.