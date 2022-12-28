Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says the squeeze is forcing the Army to take a closer look at some long-established assumptions and ways of doing things to see where it can be more efficient.
Commanders across the whole of the Canadian Armed Forces have been sounding the alarm about a personnel crisis that has left thousands of positions vacant.
Paul says the Army shrunk by 1,200 soldiers last year -- and possibly another 800 this year due to recruiting and retention challenges.
At the same time, troops are dealing with more calls for assistance in response to natural disasters here at home, while also gearing up to expand Canada's presence in Latvia.
There are already hundreds of Canadian soldiers working with a NATO battlegroup there, and Paul says the Army will respond as the military alliance moves to grow the force next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
'It was chaos': Travellers describe frustrations with Sunwing flight delays, cancellations
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Are we headed for a recession? Here are the signs to look out for
As we head into 2023, many economists have said Canada should brace for at least a mild recession. CTVNews.ca explains some of the indicators that can offer a glimpse into what an economic downturn could look like.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Amid elevated interest rates, here's what to expect from Canada's housing market in 2023
Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
'It is shocking': Southwest Ontario community devastated after OPP officer killed in line of duty
The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa on Wednesday
"Winter is at it again!" City of Ottawa officials say crews are out clearing roads and sidewalks after 12 cm of snow blankets Ottawa Wednesday morning.
-
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
Barrie
-
Police seize $100k in Orillia drug bust
A routine traffic stop days before Christmas netted police a huge drug bust.
-
Fatal fire kills three in New Tecumseth on Boxing Day
Police in New Tecumseth are investigating a fatal fire that killed three people on Monday.
-
Grove Street East to be closed for repairs
The City of Barrie will be closing Grove St. East for a one-day repair this week.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Woman who called police to remove man from vehicle charged with impaired driving
A Guelph woman is facing an impaired driving charge after calling police to help her get a male out of her vehicle.
London
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police
Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County. According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.
-
Death of woman found behind London school not considered suspicious
The death of a woman found behind a London, Ont. school is not considered suspicious. According to London police, the deceased is confirmed to be an adult woman and no further identifying information is being released.
Windsor
-
Two people arrested in connection to fatal shooting of OPP officer due in court today
Two suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an on-duty Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer are scheduled to appear in court in Cayuga, Ont. today at 1:30 p.m.
-
Here's how to find your car if you abandoned it in Chatham-Kent
If you had to abandon your vehicle during the snow storm last week, Chatham-Kent police want to help you find it.
-
School bus transporting adults struck by car fleeing scene of reported robbery: Police
Two people have been charged after a school bus full of adults was struck on Sunset road in Elgin County. According to police, members of the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and Middlesex OPP were called to an address on Keystone Place for a report of a robbery.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after an inmate died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the inmate, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after a correctional officer performed a maneuver on him inside the jail.
-
The ups and downs of living with a deadly virus
As we entered 2022, the theme on everyone's minds was 'learning to live with COVID-19,' but 12 months later, we can see that cohabitation with a potentially deadly virus is proving to be rather stormy and that the consequences can be severe.
-
Flight delays and cancellations continue at Montreal airport, despite improving situation
After several days of cancellations and long delays, things seem to be returning to normal at the Trudeau International Airport in Montreal after the weekend's storms blew travel plans off course, stranding travellers across the country.
Atlantic
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
'People are having a lot of fun': World Junior excitement grows in Halifax and Moncton
A full house nightly inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre for the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a busy, thriving downtown core, has already captured the attention of sports broadcaster John Moore.
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after multiple return flights were cancelled.
-
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.
-
Man charged for stealing $140K worth of items in a series of break-and-enters: Winnipeg police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuit
A 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
-
Severely injured woman dies in Lethbridge home, man arrested
A 59-year-old woman is dead and a 59-year-old man is in police custody following a Tuesday night police investigation at a Lethbridge home.
Edmonton
-
Bus blocks Stony Plain Road after crash
Drivers using Stony Plain Road on Wednesday morning were delayed as a result of a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Stony Plain Road Bridge demolition starts Thursday
Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Stony Plain Road will be closed from 129 Street to 131 Street while the bridge over Groat Road is demolished.
-
1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man injured in 2016 road rage incident awarded $326K in damages
A B.C. man who was injured during a road rage incident six years ago has been awarded more than $326, 000 in damages.
-
CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey, B.C.
Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day.
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
Health
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal, the process of excising fat from the cheeks, has become a hot-button topic on social media after several celebrities were rumoured to have had the procedure, and it has sparked both supporters and detractors to share their views and experiences.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
-
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
Funny to freaky: Five Canadian films and TV shows to watch over the holidays
One of the most cherished modern traditions of the December holiday break is the opportunity to gather with those closest to you...and binge-watch television.
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Joe Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
Reggae musician Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, Bob Marley's grandson and Stephen Marley's son, has died at 31.
Business
-
Review of RBC's $13.5B takeover of HSBC Canada shows limits to system: critics
Royal Bank of Canada's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada will face scrutiny from Canada's competition watchdogs in the year ahead, but critics say their leash is too short while efforts in the U.S. point to potential ways of doing it better.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading in broad-based losses led by the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index was down 169.07 points at 19,337.58 in the first trading after the Christmas holiday.
-
Nova Scotia's regulator approves $164 million in Maritime Link costs for 2023
Nova Scotia's energy regulator has approved $163.7 million for 2023 to finance, operate and maintain the undersea hydro electricity cable that feeds the province power from Labrador.
Lifestyle
-
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease.
-
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
Sports
-
Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022
Dubbed 'one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced,' Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022.
-
Canadian Crawford second to Kriechmayr on Stelvio downhill
Vincent Kriechmayr made a two-minute run on one of the world's most demanding downhill courses look easy on Wednesday.
-
Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season
J.J. Watt -- a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year -- indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and baby on social media while writing: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
Autos
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.