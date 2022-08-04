Canadian Armed Forces to start training Ukrainian soldiers in third country

Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate

On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. Here are the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.

Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?

China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

Clayton Ruby, renowned Canadian civil rights lawyer, dies

Clayton Ruby, the Canadian civil rights lawyer who for decades took on some of the country's most notable and high-profile cases, was remembered Wednesday as a force in the legal world who changed lives through his advocacy and left an irreversible mark on the justice system.

Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations

As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.

Politics

Health

  • No, 'social contagion' isn't driving transgender teens, study finds

    In what's being described as the largest study yet to tackle a damaging narrative surrounding transgender health, researchers looked at data on more than 90,000 trans or non-binary teenagers across the U.S. and found no evidence that 'social contagion' is driving transition rates among adolescents.

  • Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

    Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

    The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press.

  • Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

    Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete.

Autos

