Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment

Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud

Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, co-operate or perish

With the world on 'a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to 'co-operate or perish,' on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.

  • London-area schools remain closed Monday

    School boards in the area will continue with independent/remote learning on Monday and until further notice. A notice posted to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) website states, Schools will not be open to students and transportation will not be running. There will be no before/after school programs, no Child Care Centres and no EarlyON Family Centres at TVDSB schools until further notice.'

